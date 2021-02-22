Regional swimming
The Class 5A boys prelims wrapped early Monday afternoon in Edmond with several Fort Gibson swimmers advancing.
On the boys side, Collin Martin, Zach Hardy, Ben Watts and Dalton Ross qualified third in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 37.77 seconds. Dalton Ross qualified fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.09 and fifth in the 100 freestyle, 49.99. Hardy, Brodey Massad, Jack Kolb and Watts finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:48.85. Martin was sixth in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.95 and Hardy took the final spot in the 50 freestyle, finishing eighth in 24.60.
The girls prelims are Monday at 4 p.m. The finals for all of 5A is Tuesday and 6A prelims are Wednesday.
