Top seed Grant Edwards of Fort Gibson and second-seed Logan Sterling of Wagoner will collide in one of nine championship matches in the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday at Cushing High School.
Edwards knocked off Caden Warren of Poteau in 3:55 of one 152-pound semifinal on Friday and Sterling got a 10-5 decision over Quentin Schane of Newcastle.
In all, Wagoner and Fort Gibson will give the area nine matches involving area kids going for the spoils in 4A.
Wagoner’s Cory Brown, the No. 2 seed at 106, took a 6-4 decision over Cole Smith of Skiatook after two pins in previous matches and will face top-seed Johnny Leverich of Cushing in the finals.
At 160 Kale Charboneau, the top seed, had three pins, the last in 36 seconds against Kiowa Coffman of Sallisaw. Awaiting him in the finals, second seed Caleb Spencer of Catoosa.
Also for Wagoner, another top seed at 170, Witt Edwards, got three pins, the last in 4:21 over Andrew Mullin of Stilwell and faces Nikosi Logan of McAlester in the finals. Roman Garcia, also a top seed, is in the 195 final after pinning Conway Justus of Newcastle in 24 seconds. Garcia’s finals foe is second-seed Trey Hudgens of Sallisaw.
And at 220, Wagoner’s second-seeded Jamal Riggs got a quarterfinal pin and then a major decision, 11-2 over Kade Ralston of Cushing and will face Gunner Wilson, the top seed, from Catoosa.
Fort Gibson’s Blade Walden, second seeded at 113, scored a 15-0 decision over Iziah Tusler of Cushing and will face top seed Guy Clevenger of Catoosa for the title. Another two-seed, a Jaiden Johnson at 132 followed got his third pin of the tournament by knocking off Silas Snead of Newcastle in 4:58 and will get top-seeded Josey Jernigan of Skiatook. And at 138, Fort Gibson’s Toby West pinned Wagoner’s Bryce Steele in 3:28 in one semifinal to get to top seed Kaiser Simpson of Cushing.
3A at Jay
Checotah’s Colt Collett, the third seed at 113, will take on top-seeded Gaige Stock of Salina after three pins, the last in 1:00 against Cam Webb, the younger freshman brother of 2021 Muskogee High grad Caleb Webb. Also for Checotah, Kyler Pouncil, the top seed at 220, scored three falls including one at 5:59 against Todd Davis of Tahlequah Sequoyah.
Warner’s Xander Torix made the finals as a two seed at 138, with a 4-0 decision over Coleman Kauffman of Vinita. Torix gets Brady Benham of Sperry, the top seed, in the finals.
6A at Stillwater
No Rougher made the finals. Brandon Tolbert at 195 is still in consolation contention as are multiple others in the 4A and 3A division.
