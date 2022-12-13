The news of Mike Leach’s death sent a tidal wave of sadness throughout the college football world early Tuesday, including among some local ties.
Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Leach, whose stops included a year at Oklahoma a year before its national championship run in 2000, was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.
The third-year head coach at Mississippi State died late Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the school said Tuesday. He was 61.
Leach’s coaching success grew from an Air Raid offensive scheme he didn’t invent but mastered.
A guy who played rugby in college, Leach’s football teams were consistent winners at programs where success did not come easy — Texas Tech, Washington State and the last in Starkville, Miss. His quarterbacks put up massive passing statistics, running a relatively simple offense called the Air Raid that he did not invent but certainly mastered.
Six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six.
His almost universal likability in the football community came from his unfiltered wit where almost anything would spring up in press encounters— from analyzation of Pac-12 mascots during his time at Washington State to marriage advice to a female reporter to his philosophy on drinking coffee, to a hilarious guest fill-in on a Lubbock weather report while head coach there — all of which are readily accessible on the web as are other similarly entertaining clips.
And those around him are as likely to remember him for something other than his expertise on Xs and Os.
Pete Richardson played for Leach at Texas Tech, signing there out of Muskogee. Richardson, a star running back as a Rougher, wound up moving to the secondary in Lubbock. Richardson is now on the coaching staff at Muskogee and remembered the down to earth, personable side of Leach that became his trademark.
“He definitely won me over by being authentic and remembering everything,” he said. “After I got moved to defense I didn’t see him much. When I did, he’d often bring something up that I totally forgot we talked about. Like I wore a Yankees fitted cap back then and he would notice every time I didn’t wear it, like ‘oh, oh, oh, Pete, where’s your hat cool guy?”
Zac Ross, who played with Richardson at Muskogee and now is the head coach at Checotah, went on a recruiting trip to Texas Tech before committing to Oklahoma State.
Leach impressed him with a card trick, taking a card he picked and having it come up in a deck of cards that were all the same color.
“Looks like you fit right in here,” Ross remembered him saying.
Wagoner head coach Dale Condict was in his early days of coaching at Comanche when his team was part of a 7 on 7 tournament in Norman the year Leach served as Oklahoma.
“We’d walk back and forth between the facilities and were going to eat. He catches up with us and walks along just talking like we were anyone else,” Condict said. “He never acted like he was different than anyone else. A very humble guy and so easy to talk to.”
Stoops tweeted following Leach’s death: “RIP Mike my friend, you’ll always be cherished by Sooner Nation! Love and peace to Sharon and your children.”
Leach was instrumental in the development of Josh Heupel, who led OU to the 2000 national championship. The now-Tennessee head coach issued a statement Tuesday.
“I am heartbroken on the passing of Coach Leach,” Heupel’s statement read in part. “In 1999, he gave a kid out of Snow College in Utah a shot at major college football. He saw something in me when no one else did. Like so many across our sport, I am grateful for Coach Leach’s impact on my life both personally and professionally. His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today.”
OU head coach Brent Venables, who was on staff when Leach was at Norman, tweeted: ““We lost a great one too soon,” wrote Venables. “... Incredible father, husband, coach and friend! Your loyalty and humor made you one of a kind. Thank you for making college football special.”
Calling plays from a folded piece of paper smaller than an index card, Leach turned passers such as B.J. Symons (448.7 yards per game), Graham Harrell (438.8), Connor Halliday (430.3) and Anthony Gordon (429.2) into record-setters and Heisman Trophy contenders.
“You have to make choices and limit what you’re going to teach and what you’re going to do. That’s the hard part,” Leach told the AP about the Air Raid’s economical playbook.
Mississippi State is scheduled to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Some material from this story came from The Associated Press.
