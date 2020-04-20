From day one he’s always been a super competitor and fighter. He would battle against Shaquille O’Neal. In the fall he’d scrimmage teams better and bigger than you. He was a great coach but a great father to these kids, counseling kids, helping them any way he could. It was pretty rough for him growing up, and he could relate to a lot of those kids and they responded to him.
Paul McCrary, Haskell assistant under Hayes
We just lost an ambassador for kids all over. That speech he gave on the floor after the finals this year about the cause of the tournament, especially after losing a close game. Talk about character and composure and from the heart He was just so much more than a coach. His spectrum was way wide and broad.
Jim Bushnell, longtime Bedouin Shrine Classic officer
Heart breaking news for the Hayes family, the community of Haskell and the coaching profession. Wes was an original character who did everything with great passion and a one of kind sense of humor.
Steven Goss, Keys HS principal/ AD, former Haskell coach
I knew his family and I followed him since my ORU days. He coached under me at Tulsa Central in 2000. He had a lot of love to give and he gave until no more. Love the guy.
Terry Scott, most recently Muskogee boys coach
Became good friends with him while I was at Sperry and he was at Nowata. Great guy on and off the court. Just got punched this morning. Prayers to his family.
Lance Kight, former Hilldale girls coach
This is heartbreaking to hear this morning. Our coaching family lost a fun loving competitor that always brought energy to the gym. He will be missed greatly.
Darren Oliver, Eufaula boys/girls basketball coach
Wes was about as colorful and authentic as you could get. Very saddened to hear this terrible news. He will be missed.
Scott Lowe, Fort Gibson girls assistant
Such a sad day in the basketball world. Coach Hayes would call often and we’d talk basketball and life. Being a young coach I have a few mentors and he has been one of them. It’s going to be tough next year not getting to talk with him anymore.
Jordan Hill, Hulbert HS boys coach who played at Fort Gibson
When our paths first crossed, we didn’t start off on the right foot but it was because of our competitiveness. But we eventually bonded as friends and if we were going to lose, we became OK with losing to each other and really built a relationship. It’s crazy how it developed like it did. It’s heartbreaking to me that he’s gone.
Darian Dickson, Oktaha HS boys coach
Coach Hayes was probably the best basketball coach I have ever had. He was very hard but fair at the same time and i owe it all to him for making me fall in love with the game of basketball in middle school.
Luke Johnson, Edmond, played for Hayes in MS at Fort Gibson
I’m heartbroken to say the least. Coach Hayes was my favorite coach and one of my biggest supporters. He was always on my side and I know he would’ve done anything for me.
Zane Adams, 2020 Haskell grad and Phoenix Male Athlete of Year
