ESPN cited sources Friday saying that BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati are planning to submit applications next week to join the Big 12.
Sports Illustrated first reported the story.
The schools could be approved for admission as early as a Sept. 10 meeting of Big 12 presidents, which reportedly would not include SEC-bound Oklahoma and Texas.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Thursday that the league athletic directors were committed to sustaining a future together as a conference despite the loss of OU and Texas.
American Athletic Conference bylaws require schools to give a 27-month notice before they leave and pay a $10 million buyout fee. In that scenario, joining by the 2023 season would be a long shot, but an earlier exit and higher buyout could be negotiated. The most realistic timeline, sources said, is 2024. Sources in the American told ESPN that Houston, UCF and Cincinnati haven't officially informed the conference of their intent to leave.
ESPN reported Thursday that officials from the four schools had informally contacted the Big 12 about membership.
"All of those schools reached out to us," a Big 12 source with knowledge of the discussions said to ESPN. "It wasn't like we poached them. They all made the initial communication."
It’s still uncertain as to when OU and Texas will leave the Big 12. The two schools have said they will honor their grant-of-rights agreement before being free to join the SEC on July 1, 2025.
