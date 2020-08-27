NBA.com reported early Thursday afternoon that players have decided Thursday that they want to continue the season, coming to that consensus one day after three postseason games were postponed in a protest of racial injustice.
“NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled. We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday," NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass said in a statement released Thursday.
"There is a videoconference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.”
According to reports from The Athletic and SI.com, players led by the Thunder's Chris Paul and Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala, met Wednesday night as a follow-up to the boycott that stopped Wednesday's games, a move initiated by the Milwaukee Bucks but also involving the game between the Thunder and the Houston Rockets. According to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania, every team aside from the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted to continue playing, and that Lakers star LeBron James reportedly walked out of the meeting, with the rest of the Lakers and Clippers following him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.