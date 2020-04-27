According to a report on its website, posted Monday, multiple sources have confirmed to HoopDirt.com that Northeastern State University head coach Mark Downey will become the next head basketball coach at Arkansas Tech.
https://hoopdirt.com/d2-dirt-downey-set-to-return-to-arknsas-tech/
Downey was 77-43 at Tech from 2006-10, including a 30-2 mark in his final season. That team spent several weeks atop the Division II rankings and Downey was named 2010 NABC South Region Coach of the Year.
NSU hired Downey in 2017. The RiverHawks were 18-11 this past season, their best season under his direction. Overall he was 40-46.
NSU had not released any statement relating to a change. Don Vieth, the assistant athletic director for strategic communications, referred request for comment to Arkansas Tech. Officials there did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
Hoopdirt is a webpage dedicated to news in the college basketball coaching fraternity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.