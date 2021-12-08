Multiple sources reported early Wednesday that Oklahoma has finalized a deal that will bring Jeff Lebby, offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, to join head coach Brent Venables’ staff.
Lebby, who has held that position for two seasons under Lane Kiffin at the SEC school, is scheduled to be in Norman today on a deal that will make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in college football.
ESPN reported the salary would be $2 million a year.
It was part of Venables’ plan when he was named head coach on Sunday afternoon that he would bring Lebby back to Norman, where he spent four years as a student assistant after an injury ended his playing career after signing to play as a Sooner.
Ole Miss ranks fourth nationally in total offense this season, averaging 506.7 yards per game and over 6.5 yards per play. Last season, the Rebels ranked 14th nationally in total offense while averaging 555 yards per game.
Lebby was offensive coordinator at Central Florida for four seasons prior to joining the Ole Miss staff. He also spent nine seasons (2008-16) at Baylor, working as passing game coordinator under Art Briles. Lebby's wife, Staley, is Briles' daughter. Briles was fired at Baylor amid an investigation into sexual assault and rape scandals involving players in the program.
Lebby won’t be the only returning familiar face.
Jerry Schmidt will return to Norman as the program’s strength and conditioning coach, where he worked from 1999 until being hired by Texas A&M in 2018 — 12 of those seasons with Venables on staff. Schmidt followed Bob Stoops from Florida when he came to Norman as head coach.
Schmidt is known as one of the better strength and conditioning coaches in the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.