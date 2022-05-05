FORT GIBSON — The script flipped this time.
The rematch of last year’s Class 4A girls soccer title game went again to a shootout. This time, it was Metro Christian winning 1-0 after outscoring Fort Gibson 3-1 in penalty kicks Thursday night at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium.
This time, it was for a ticket to next week’s semifinal round.
The same two goalkeepers, Metro’s Tatum Sanders and Fort Gibson’s Jordan Hayes, were back as main characters in this nailbiter. Sanders saw Sydney Taylor get one by her following Sydney Maddox’s goal on Hayes, which put it at 1-1.
Fort Gibson wouldn’t get another.
Sanders got saves on shots by Kenzie Snell and Klair Downey. Hayes gave up back-to-back shots to Rhianna Simone and Karsyn Combs before registering a save on Brooke Green’s shot to keep the Lady Tigers alive with two shots to go.
Mattie McCroskey’s shot went left, and the title defense was over.
“Probably fitting given the two teams and two all-state goalkeepers,” said Patriots coach Curtis Cook. “Same thing last year. Two very good teams.”’
The Lady Tigers outshot Metro Christian 14-5. Sydney Taylor had five, including a scorching shot in OT that sailed just over the goal.
Metro, which came in with 12 shutouts, put special focus on Taylor, who scored the regulation goal against them last year. They came away with their 13th, ending Fort Gibson’s run of 13 blanks and streak of six, doomed by the PK round.
“That smoker reminded me of last year’s shot she had,” Cook said. “I thought our back line did a fantastic job. We marked her up and put a girl on her to limit her.”
A dejected Fort Gibson coach Billy Whitehead credited that.
“We still had opportunities. We just couldn’t get them to fall,” he said. “Their keeper is amazing too. It was going to be something big (to decide the game). I hate to see it for our girls, but we’ll bounce back and step up and get ready for next year.
“I hate it for our seniors. It would feel different if we’d played a bad game but we didn’t. They gave maximum effort and did everything we asked of them.”
Hayes, Taylor, Downey, McCroskey, Hagan Baccus, Natalie Lee and Lainey Stach all played their final game.
Fort Gibson finishes 15-2. Metro (15-1) will play Cache or Clinton.
