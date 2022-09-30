The Lake Area United Way Championship broke for Sarah Rhee in a big way on the 14th green in the third and final round Friday at Muskogee Golf Club.
She went one way. Second-round leader Mikayla Fitzpatrick, in a tie at the time for the lead, went the other. And the former laid claim to a long-awaited Women’s All-Pro Tour title.
Rhee’s approach shot on the par-5 hole had the right play on it, landing 2 1/2 foot from the cup. Her tap-in from there gave her an eagle, while Fitzpatrick, whose putting helped her surge to the lead in round two, wound up with a bogey after her approach was short of the green. Her chip sailed by the cup to the top side of the green, and she would three-put, lipping the cup from three feet.
“My least favorite club in my hand, my 5-iron,” Rhee said. “I found a decent lie, the number was good and I was fortunate to have it kick and spin the right way,”
She birdied that hole on Wednesday and said her par on Thursday “felt like a bogey.”
It was an inopportune time for Fitzpatrick’s steady putter to leave her. She had six birdies on Thursday.
“Putting from above that hole (like she did), it’s tough and just super fast,” Rhee said.
The shifting winds taught the Seattle area native and former University of Washington golfer a lesson about Oklahoma’s climate and the winds that can be unpredictable at times.
“Today wasn’t as bad, but I kne if I were to pick a club and throw some drives I needed to make sure it wasn’t going to change before I pulled the trigger. Being aware of all that, I learned a lot the last few days for sure,” she said.
A birdie putt on 18 gave her a 4-under 67, 7-under 206 for the tourney and a four-shot win over Alice Duan of Reno, Nevada, Jordy LaBarbera of Allen, Texas and Shuangshuang Fan of China, who with Fitzpatrick played with Rhee in the final group Friday.
And, a water-bottle shower from tour players that watched her finish, winning her first event after posting 11 top-10 finishes leading up to the 15th and final stop of the 2022 WAPT campaign. She was fourth in the Race to Stage II Golfer of the Year standings which accumulated through July.
“I can’t hear out of my left ear and I think it may be like that for a while,” she said, grinning.
She received $5,000 for the win and will play in an LPGA qualifier on Monday.
Duan, LaBarbera and Fan earned $1,808 each. The two leaders of the previous rounds, Ginger Howard of Bradenton, Fla., and Fitzpatrick, both finished at 2-under 211. Howard rebounded from her 77 on Thursday to match her first-round 67 and with the other 67s the low score of the tournament. Fitzpatrick bogeyed three of her final five holes Friday, finishing with a 73. They both earned $1,075.
Among others, OU ex Libby Winans shot a 69 and rounded out the top 10 at 215.
Amateurs from the area improved each day. Catrina Morrow, the former Muskogee High state top five finisher in Class 6A, shot 73 (244). Layne Ailshie, the current Class 4A champion out of Fort Gibson, shot a 77 (248).
Full scoreboard is at wapt.bluegolf.com.
