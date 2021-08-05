It’s been a pretty busy summer for two guys from rival baseball squads in the spring.
Fort Gibson pitcher Weston Rouse and Hilldale’s Evan Smith have in their own estimations, spent more time away from home than not.
Rouse, the All-Phoenix MVP last spring and a spark in Fort Gibson’s run to the Class 4A semifinals, has had plenty to take his mind off that controversial safe call at the plate that wiped away a game-ending double play and a trip to the title game for his team after he won the quarterfinal contest the day before.
He’s played tournament ball with a Sandlot 16-under select squad, then in Hoover, Ala., was named all-tournament at the 80-team Perfect Game National Elite Tournament playing with 18-under. Then most recently he went to Atlanta to represent Team Oklahoma in a Prep Baseball Report Future Games Tournament. Fourteen of the top uncommitted players from the state, ages 16 and under, were part of that.
He was clocked at 90 mph on his fastball in Atlanta. He was at 85 in the spring when he went 9-1 in 54 innings with 88 strikeouts and an 0.91 ERA, while also batting .371 in 89 at-bats.
“In June I went to place near Houston called Texas Baseball Ranch,” he said of a type of boot camp for pitchers. “They gave me a bunch of drills to do that got me that kind of improvement.”
Things have slowed somewhat for the junior-to-be, who in September will be able to begin visiting potential college homes.
He declined to name the five visits he has lined up, but knows what he is looking for and says he could make a commitment by the end of September.
“I’m pretty comfortable with getting that part over,” he said. “I know what I’m looking for, and if I get along with the pitching coach, unless he were to leave, I don’t necessarily see myself making a change,” he said.
Conference realignment of late, where football seems to take the biggest share of the spotlight, will have a trickle-down to other sports as each year progresses, and with it, coaching changes could occur. Amid all of that, there’s another factor in the mix — the amateur baseball draft his senior season.
“A lot could change my senior year. I’ve kind of gone from going D1 to getting in the draft if at all possible,” he said. “We’ll see how everything unfolds.”
Rouse and Smith, a senior-to-be shortstop at Hilldale, played on the same squad in the Oklahoma State Games in Stillwater as well. Like Rouse, that’s just been part of the summer for Smith.
In addition to tournaments in state as well as Texas, Kansas and Arkansas with his Diamond Prospects summer team. Smith was among 52 selected from 15,000 to go to the Los Angeles area to take part in an Under Armour National Baseball Factory event.
There were several tryout areas in which to compete for a spot. The players with the top numbers in speed, throwing velocity and broad jump measurements, and least amount of errors were selected.
Smith, who has already made a verbal commitment to play at Seminole State, said the opportunity was one to get advanced instruction and polish his skills. One-time pro Everett Ray, who currently coaches a San Francisco Giants scout team in the Bay Area, is part of the Baseball Factory staff and was Smith’s coach.
“It helped me a lot and was a really big honor to get to be a part of it,” Smith said.
What was his focus in going 4-for-8 at the plate in four games?
“My two-strike approach,” he said. “I already knew the general idea of the two strike-approach and just went about changing how I stand at the plate — not a big leg kick, not standing wide and just trying to put it out in the field.”
He came away knowing he’s one tool from being the desired five-tool player — hitting, running, fielding and throwing to be joined by power hitting.
“I went there wanting to learn, to get better,” he said. “I need to improve my strength in terms of hitting. My power needs to be better, so I’m going back and hitting the weights among other things.”
Smith, who flew into Tulsa earlier this week before repacking for a weekend of baseball in Dallas, hit .393 last spring for Hilldale in 89 at-bats with 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 34 RBIs and 20 stolen bases to go with an .854 fielding percentage.
One of the high marks he got was his part in team chemistry. That’s good back home. While baseball is his future too, he’s also an All-Phoenix basketball guard from a year ago.
And he plans on contributing to that chemistry again.
“I don’t want to leave Coach Hensley like that,” he said, regarding Hornets basketball coach Scott Hensley.
