NORMAN – A pair of Northeastern State men's golfers took Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars Tuesday.
Carlos Gomez and Grant Hynes were recognized for their work in the classroom and on the course by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA)
To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must be a sophomore, junior, or senior, have a stroke average of 78.0, and maintain a 3.2-grade point average. GCAA also announced that for 2019-20, due to the immediate cancellation of the season this past spring, student-athletes must have competed in at least 40 percent of the team's competitions for the season.
Both are first-time All-American Scholar honorees with 16 being named since 2003. This is the first time since 2009 that NSU has garnered multiple honors.
