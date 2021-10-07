Stephon Brown ran for two touchdowns, one in each half, and Central Oklahoma rolled to a 49-9 win over Northeastern State at Doc Wadley Stadium on Thursday night.
Brown opened the scoring with a 1-yard run with 10:06 to go in the first quarter. He opened the second-half scoring with a 12-yard run, which made it 35-9 at that point. Jayce Gardner led a diverse run game for UCO with 100 yards on 14 carries.
Tyler Crawford’s 26-yard field goal got NSU as close as it would get at 7-3 with 3:06 to go in the first quarter.
UCO had 425 yards of total offense. NSU had 225 but only 39 yards on the ground.
Haskell grad Mark Wheeland had the only touchdown for NSU, making it 28-9 with :24 left until halftime on a 20-yard reception and one of his nine for 126 yards, best on either squad. RiverHawks quarterback Grant Elerick was 14-of-29 for 120 yards and the touchdown. He was intercepted once.
NSU has the weekend off before preparations for Missouri Western in earnest next week. Kickoff in St. Joseph, Mo., a week from Saturday is 4 p.m.
