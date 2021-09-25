JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Northeastern State had two 100-yard rushers for the first time since 2011 as they broke through with a dramatic 49-48 overtime victory at Lincoln Saturday.
Isaiah Davis ran for 107 yards on 21 attempts with three touchdowns. Keon Moore had 103 yards on seven carries with a touchdown. In the third quarter, Moore broke through for an 84 yard run for a touchdown, which happened to be the longest rush for NSU since 2015.
Mark Wheeland had two touchdown catches and career-high 127 reception yards.
The game was a tale of two halves offensively, with the intermission score sitting at 13-7 with NSU trailing. Both teams blew up with 50 combined points scored in just the third quarter.
Northeastern State had an opportunity to win the game on the final play of regulation, but the Blue Tigers blocked a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
In overtime, the NSU defense would hold Lincoln on the opening drive to force them to take a field goal attempt which ended up missing. However, a flag for roughing the kicker would be called on NSU allowing the Blue Tigers to take a go-ahead score. On the extra point attempt, Lincoln was called for a false start and with the yardage pulled back five yards, LU's kick fell short, leaving it 48-42.
On the ensuing drive, NSU was pushed to a 3rd-and-13 situation, and a pass attempt to Wheeland near the end-zone was called pass interference allowing the RiverHawks a fresh set of downs. Grant Elerick kept the ball on the first drive from the LU 14 yard line for a 12-yard gain. With a first-and-goal, it took NSU two plays to bust through for six, with Davis getting his third touchdown of the game.
The win again came down to NSU's kicking game, but there would be no dramatics as it sailed through the uprights for the win.
Northeastern State had 515 yards of offense, with 275 of those coming on the ground. On the defensive front, the RiverHawks had ten players with a tackle for loss. Damani Carter had 1.5 sacks; Marques Williams had ten tackles and a fumble recovery.
Lincoln falls to 0-3 (0-3 MIAA) with the loss as the overall series is now split a 2-2 with Northeastern State.
The RiverHawks will enter their homecoming week 2-2 (2-2 MIAA) and host Central Missouri (0-4, 0-4 MIAA) this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 2, for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
