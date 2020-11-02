It’s the end of the regular season, but it’s not the end of the season for anyone that doesn’t want to end it.
The OSSAA will receive opt-outs across the state in this COVID-smacked season after Friday’s regular season comes to and end. In one case, Muskogee, the regular season is over and an announcement will be made later on whether the Roughers will come back after missing three scheduled District 6AII-2 games due to COVID.
Due to multiple cancellations, rankings by coaches over the final three weeks of the season are being used in 6AII-2 where MHS is one spot off the bottom, occupied by Putnam City West and should the Roughers play, they’d go against the 6AII-1 runner-up on the road.
Wagoner’s district, 4A-3, is also using the rankings, but who would dare the No. 1 Bulldogs from atop the district? At 9-0, 6-0 overall, they have Skiatook (5-2, 3-1), which will wind up not playing two games in the district and has an average marginal points of 5 1/2 less than Wagoner, which pitched three shutouts and allowed only 29 points in their six district games. Wagoner has a 28-7 win over the other one-win team in 4A-3, Bristow. The champion of 4A-3 will play the last-place team of 4A-4 or draw a bye if that team opts out of the postseason.
Hilldale and Fort Gibson play for the Rock and while the postseason will continue for both, there is still some at stake. That district is not ranking but going by the modified criteria using won-loss record and average marginal points of all district games played. A Hilldale win and Poteau win over Broken Bow will put the Hornets in outright second and give Poteau the title. Poteau will still emerge in a points tiebreaker should it lose, but Broken Bow leads Hilldale by .17 points.
Catoosa and Miami in 4A-3 have plans to opt out unless one goes into quarantine this week and make up a game they missed earlier in the year. If both opt out, the top two teams in 4A-4 will get a first-round bye.
Fort Gibson (6-3, 3-3) needs to win to have a shot at fourth and a home game in the added round. The Tigers are 25 marginal points ahead of Sallisaw (3-4, 3-3), which finishes with a Stilwell team that has gone winless in district.
In 3A-3, where standard won-loss and total tiebreaker points were chosen, it’s pretty clear for Checotah (3-5, 2-3). The Wildcats host Locust Grove (2-6, 2-3) on Friday with the winner finishing fourth with a home game the following week and the loser fifth and hitting the road.
In 2A and A, the districts involving area teams are using tiebreaker points averages.
In 2A-6 Eufaula (6-2, 5-0) leads Idabel by a half-game and had last week’s game with Valliant canceled. But this week, Idabel is in quarantine, so the Ironheads are secure as district champs for the third year in a row. In their last outing the Ironheads beat Idabel 53-26. Eufaula finishes with Antlers (6-3, 3-3).
Haskell in 2A-7 is in quarantine and is one of four one-win teams out of contention in the top four. Haskell will find out Tuesday if they are done for the season.
Gore (7-0, 6-0) in A-8 has last-place Talihina left and with a win over one-win Colcord, is in as A-8 champs. Warner (5-4, 3-2) is currently third but has three three-loss teams trailing them including Porter (2-5, 1-3). Those two play this week.
B-5 is using regular rules including won-loss record and total tiebreaker points rather than the average. Webbers Falls (5-4, 1-3) plays Weleetka (2-7, 1-3) this week. Those two are tied for fourth. Winner will a home game in the first round against the fifth-place team from B-6. The loser gets the fourth-place team. The top two teams per district in Class B draw byes into the second round. Porum (2-7, 0-4) is the only winless team in B-5 and will play the third-place team from B-6, most likely Watts.
It’s all simple in C-4, where Midway (8-0, 4-0) plays at Sasakwa (7-1, 4-0) with the title on the line.
Playoff brackets will be released by the OSSAA this weekend as formal opt-out declarations and final rankings for districts using that criteria are submitted.
