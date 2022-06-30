Frontier Days & Rodeo begins a two-day run tonight and continues Saturday, both starts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hatbox Field.
Admission is free. It’s part of the city’s 150th birthday celebration.
More than 300 professional contestants could compete, said Baredown Pro Rodeo producer Blake Burns, rodeo organizer.
The rodeo is sanctioned by the American Cowboy Rodeo Association and the International Professional Rodeo Association, and the Bull Riders Inc. The rodeo will include barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, team roping, calf roping and bull riding.
