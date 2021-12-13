Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was the highest-touted in-state player on the Associated Press All-American selections released on Monday.
Rodriguez, the super-senior out of Wagoner, was a Butkus Award semifinalist and a first-team All-Big 12 pick by both the coaches and the AP. He has also been named to All-America teams this year by the Football Writers Association of America, ESPN, USA TODAY, CBS Sports and The Athletic.
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto and OSU defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel were AP third-teamers.
The Big 12 had three on the first team — Iowa state running back Breece Hall, Kansas State all-purpose player Deuce Vaughn, and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre, who edged Rodriguez for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Iowa State’s Hall is the only player to repeat as a first-team AP All-American this season, a team selected by a panel of Top 25 college football poll voters.
Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Alabama teammates Will Anderson Jr. and Jameson Williams gave top-ranked Alabama more players on the first team than any other school.
Young became the fourth Alabama player, and first Tide quarterback, to win the Heisman on Saturday night. Anderson, who leads the nation in sacks with 15.5, was fifth in the Heisman voting.
Cincinnati is represented on the first team by cornerback Ahmad Gardner, who was a second-team All-American last season. Fellow Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant made the second team.
The other playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve between Michigan and Georgia will feature four more first-team All-Americans.
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the Heisman runner-up, and kicker Jake Moody are All-Americans for the Wolverines. Georgia's top-ranked defense is represented by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo was chosen for the second team and running back Hassan Haskins was a third-team selection.
Georgia matched Alabama with five players across the three teams.
The complete list of selections:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.
Running backs — Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State.
Tackles — Ikem Ekwonu, junior, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.
Guards —Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.
Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State.
Receivers — Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State.
Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon.
Linemen — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.
Linebackers — Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah.
Cornerbacks — Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn.
Safeties — Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor.
Defensive back — Marcus Jones, senior, Houston.
Punter — Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Kenny Pickett, senior, Pittsburgh.
Running backs — Sean Tucker, sophomore, Syracuse; Tyler Badie, senior, Missouri.
Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Nicholas Petit-Frere, junior, Ohio State.
Guards — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; William Dunkle, junior, San Diego State.
Center — Alec Lindstrom, senior, Boston College.
Tight end — Brock Bowers, freshman, Georgia.
Receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.
All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore, Georgia Tech.
Kicker — Noah Ruggles, senior, Ohio State.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers —Jermaine Johnson, senior, Florida State; Cameron Thomas, junior, San Diego State.
Linemen — Devonte Wyatt, senior, Georgia; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.
Linebackers — Malcolm Rodriguez, senior, Oklahoma State; Leo Chenal, junior, Wisconsin; David Ojabo, junior, Michigan.
Cornerbacks — Coby Bryant, senior, Cincinnati; Ja'Quan McMillian, junior, East Carolina.
Safeties — Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State; Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame.
Defensive back — JoJo Domann, senior, Nebraska.
Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — C.J. Stroud, redshirt freshman, Ohio State.
Running backs — Hassan Haskins, senior, Michigan; Sincere McCormick, junior, UTSA.
Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor, Max Mitchell, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.
Guards —Andrew Vorhees, senior, Southern California; Josh Seltzner, senior, Wisconsin.
Center — Michael Maietti, senior, Missouri.
Tight end — Michael Mayer, sophomore, Notre Dame.
Receivers — Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore, Ohio State; Jahan Dotson, senior, Penn State.
All-purpose player — Deven Thompkins, senior, Utah State.
Kicker — Caleb Shudak, senior, Iowa.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, junior, Iowa State; Sam Williams, senior, Mississippi.
Linemen — Calijah Kancey, sophomore, Pittsburgh; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.
Linebackers — Chad Muma, senior, Wyoming; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Andre Carter II, junior, Army.
Cornerbacks — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa; Trent McDuffie, junior, Washington.
Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Lewis Cine, junior, Georgia.
Defensive back — Kolby Harvell-Peel, senior, Oklahoma State.
Punter — Jordan Stout, senior, Penn State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.