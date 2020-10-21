Wagoner alum Malcolm Rodriguez came up big in last season’s upset of then No. 23 Iowa State.
Rodriguez intercepted a Brock Purdy pass and took it back 26 yards for a score and the 34-27 final outcome.
It was the senior’s first and only interception, and the first time he’s found the end zone since his days as both a quarterback and safety for a three-time Class 4A state championship Bulldogs; squad.
This time around, Rodriguez and the Cowboys are the higher-ranked team, coming in 3-0 and No. 6, seeking to remain not only atop the Big 12 conference but in position for a run at a semifinal playoff berth when they go against the 17th-ranked Cyclones (3-1).
He’ll be defending the pass against Purdy once more.
“He moves around the pocket good and makes plays,” said Rodriguez, who comes in averaging 6.3 tackles per contest, via Zoom after Wednesday’s practice.
OSU enters the game holding the first three opponents to 27 points is the fewest in a three-game stretch since the Cowboys limited Missouri State, Arkansas State and Florida Atlantic to 25 in the first three games of the 2006 season. The 9.0 ranks OSU No. 2 in FBS in scoring defense.
Additionally, the Cowboys have held opponents to a combined 7-for-43 on third down attempts, a national-best .163 conversion rate. The defense is also among the national leaders when it comes to sacks (No. 4), total defense (No. 6), fourth-down defense (No. 6), pass efficiency defense (No. 7), tackles for loss (No. 7), first downs defense (No. 9), rushing defense (No. 10), defensive touchdowns (No. 11) and passing yards allowed (No. 13).
“We always come out every week trying to shut opponents down,” said Rodriguez. “Every week it’s the same mindset for us.”
He credited defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles, who Rodriguez himself has essentially progressed alongside. Knowles arrived in Rodriguez’s sophomore season, and Rodriguez moved to linebacker last season.
“He’s definitely aggressive now than a couple years ago,” Rodriguez said. “I think he’s starting to learn how, like, our play style is and he’s connecting things and so he’s doing a good job at making good calls.”
In addition to Purdy, ISU running back Breece Hall enters the game leading the Big 12 averaging 132,8 yards per contest rushing.
“”It’s going to be a physical game,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got to stick to our gaps, not get out of our gaps and I think we’ll be all right.”
Speaking of physical, one of the potential matchups for Rodriguez this week is Charlie Kolar, the Cyclones’ 6-foot-6, 257-pound tight end out of Norman North.
“Kind of a basketball guy,” Rodriguez said. “He’ll try to body you up and you’ve just got to stay on him.”
Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Fox).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.