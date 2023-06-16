A Muskogee native will take over the reins of an area college program.
Heather Davis, a 2008 Muskogee graduate, accepted the women’s basketball head coaching position at Rogers State University, the university announced Thursday.
“We are thrilled to have Heather joining the Hillcat family as the new leader of our women’s basketball program,” said Dr. Chris Ratcliff, Rogers State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “With her deep roots and history of success in the MIAA and the state of Oklahoma, I am excited about the direction of this program with her at the helm. I feel confident that the best days of Hillcat Women’s Basketball are in front of us!”
Davis is a 2022 inductee to the Muskogee Athletics Hall of Fame. Davis averaged 17.5 points per game her senior year at Muskogee and earned all-district and all-state honors. She also received all-conference honors playing soccer for the Roughers.
“When people ask where I am from I take so much pride in telling people I am a Muskogee Rougher! Adding Hall of Fame to that is a dream come true,” Davis said in 2022 from a Muskogee Phoenix article.
Davis spent eight years as an assistant at her alma mater in Edmond at the University of Central Oklahoma. The Bronchos garnered a 151-83 record during Davis’ tenure. The Bronchos clinched a berth into the 2017 NCAA Division II national tournament.
Davis played two years at the University of Missouri at Kansas City and then transferred to UCO.
“I would like to thank Dr. Ratcliff, the search committee and all of the coaches and staff I met with during the interview process,” Davis said. “I am extremely excited for this opportunity to get back to the MIAA and get to work. I look forward to being a part of the , and Rogers State community. Today is a great day to be a Hillcat!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.