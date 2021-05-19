Former Muskogee Rougher Elexis Watson was named NCAA Division II econd team All-Central Region in softball for Rogers State.
The senior and one-time transfer from Southeastern Oklahoma hit .328 this season with a team high 11 home runs.Watson also had nine doubles with 45 hits on the year, slugging a team best .635. She finished with a team high 44 RBIs and also had 18 runs and 14 walks with an on base percentage of .408.
Watson was also a first team All-MIAA selection. She helped Rogers to a 34-15-1 record and a spot in the MIAA championship game this season.
Watson was the Phoenix’s Female Athlete of the Year her senior season at Muskogee and All-Phoenix in both fastpitch and slowpitch four consecutive seasons.
She graduates from Rogers this spring but due to the NCAA rules pertaining to the canceled 2020 season due to the pandemic, she is eligible for one more season.
