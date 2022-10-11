This year’s Muskogee Athletic Hall of Fame Class will be introduced at halftime of Thursday’s football contest at Rougher Village against Tahlequah.
Below is a brief outline of their athletic and current endeavors -- a more detailed list was in the original announcement in the Aug. 16 print edition. Here, they were asked to reflect what shaped their path to the Hall.
Kamren Curl
Football: 2017 grad; University of Arkansas three-year starter, declared early for NFL draft, selected by Washington, and in his third season starting for the Commanders.
Bringing the district title back to Muskogee my senior year and beating Bixby at home was my Hall of Fame moment in high school. I’m grateful for the support from coaches such as Coach (David) Heath, Coach (Rafe) Watkins and Coach (Travis) Hill and all they have meant to my development.
Aaliyah Wilson
Basketball: 2016 grad; McDonald’s All-American; three-time state tournament qualifier, college career at Arkansas and Texas A&M with All-SEC honors; first-round WNBA draft pick now playing in Europe.
A “hall of fame” moment for me as a Rougher would have to be my junior year trip to the state tournament. That run showed me and continues to remind me why i have so much love and pride as a Muskogee native and as a Rougher. The way the community corralled behind us and showed their support was something I would never forget, from the electrifying crowds after a big shot to the continuous stories I hear ’til this day from those that weren’t even physically present. That year was a turning point not only for myself but for my community too, because I knew that I had their support and that representing Muskogee would be a continuous and advantageous part in my legacy.
Heather Davis
Basketball, soccer; 2008 grad; Two-sport standout; played basketball at Missouri-Kansas City and UCO before coaching at UCO and now at Northwestern Oklahoma.
My time at Muskogee taught me a lot of things and helped me in a lot of different ways. My mom, Coach (Angie) Hillmon and my teammates helped me understand what it took to be great. The thing that stands out to me are the things you do when no one is looking. The time spent in the gym when others weren’t was vital to me being successful. Coach Hillmon spent many Saturdays and Sundays letting me in the gym and I am forever grateful for her. I also would not have been able to do the things I did without my teammates. I was successful because of their help. When people ask where I am from I take so much pride in telling people I am a Muskogee Rougher! Adding Hall of Fame to that is a dream come true.
Ray Grandstaff
Football player and head football coach; Participant as a player at Central High in the Santa Claus Bowl, MVP his senior season; had a 33-year coaching career both at Muskogee and Checotah,posted the only undefeated, untied regular season in Rougher history in 1977.
The last regular season game of 1977 at Broken Arrow. We were 9-0, but behind with about a minute to go. We got the ball, first down on approximately our 45-yard line. We made around 5 yards on first and second downs, with close to 35 seconds left. Quarterback Jeffrey Roberts dropped back to pass, but all receivers were covered, time and downs were running out. Jeffrey pulled it down and started to run, and it was showtime. 50 yards later we got our undefeated season and second straight undefeated conference championship. Jeffrey’s run was miraculous!
Lonnie Barker
1994 grad, state champion in wrestling, third as a junior; wrestled at the University of Oklahoma, became a trailblazing producer and recording artist.
Coming from a single-parent household where my mother worked as a janitor and custodian at MHS was all the motivation I needed to succeed in overcoming the odds of being a young black man in my hometown where crime, drugs and violence were commonplace. My father was a drug addict and according to statistics, I wasn’t supposed to make it. Under the tutelage of coach Bobby Jefferson I was given an opportunity to hone my skills as a wrestler. I worked hard, sacrificed and set myself apart by developing my character, staying focused and disciplined. My state championship in 1994 was life-changing for me, a way out of the hood and my ticket to attend college. I developed a passion for winning and a desire to be successful in order that I might give back to my hometown. By the grace of God I have been able to provide graduates with scholarships. My wife and I use our resources and time to help single mothers as well as inner-city youth through our Hope Hop Foundation. .. I stand on the shoulders of others who have helped me — my coaches, teammates, community leaders, my big brothers Ron and Don Mayes, my family as well as the city. I’m thankful for that support.
Elexis Watson
2017 grad, only player ever to make every fastpitch and slowpitch All-Phoenix team, set batting records at Southeastern Oklahoma before finishing her career as part of a national championship team at Rogers State.
Becoming a national champion was shaped from my days of being a Rougher. My sophomore year when I pitched consecutive innings and games to force the “if necessary” regional game with No. 1 Owasso was my initial development of fighting through adversity. We lost that year, and that came full circle, my junior year to again pitch consecutive innings and games to then double dip Owasso that year to make it to state. We lost first round at state, but that developed my mindset to that spring year of slowpitch to be the state runner-Ups. You can say after that, I got tired of losing. Fighting through those moments of adversity defined my career to finally be on top at the very end.
Aubrey Johnson
2016 grad, National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American before going on to be a four-year starter at Central Florida. Also was a standout in slowpitch at MHS.
Muskogee has grown so many great athletes that deserve this award and I am honored to be one. I can truly say that the Muskogee athletic department sets their athletes up to succeed and supports them in many ways. I had the chance to compete in some of these amazing facilities and in return this set me up to succeed at the D1 level. The softball program has always been top notch, giving young women the chance to compete and succeed. One of my favorite memories as a rougher was winning regionals my senior year, beating top ranked Owasso and our many state tournament appearances. It is a honor to be in the Hall of Fame.
