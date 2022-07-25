Mesa Falleur’s withdrawal from all-state was due to his having qualified for the USGA Junior Amateur in Bandon, Oregon which started on Monday.
It was a grind of an opening round for the Muskogee grad and Missouri-Kansas City golfer to be. He was 3-over playing the back nine to start the round, He double-bogeyed 1 and then was 1-over the final eight holes. His 6-over 77 has him tied with 20 others about two-thirds down the board led by Erich Fortlage of Paraguay and Harvey Young of Australia. Both shot 6-under 66.
The tournament is being played on both the Bandon Dunes 18 and Bandon Trails 18 at the Bandon Dunes Golf resort. Falluer played Bandon Trails on Monday.
Falluer was a two-time state tournament qualifier for Muskogee as a junior and senior after no season in 2020. He helped his team to its first state tournament since 2014 this past spring.
Play continues in Oregon on Tuesday.
