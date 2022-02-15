A 13-0 run out of the gate led Muskogee to a big early lead but the Roughers had to hold on to upend Bixby 58-57 in the final regular season road game for the Roughers on Tuesday night.
That early lead reached 14 at one point and the Roughers led 33-26 at the half and 44-40 going to the fourth. The game was tied three minutes in the first four minutes of the final quarter and the Roughers fell behind, only to regain it with four minutes to play.
Jamarian Ficklin missed a short jumper with :06 left that would have iced it, but MHS held on and will finish the regular season Friday at home against Sapulpa.
Javaunte Campbell had 20 points. DeAndre Titsworth had 14.
It was Muskogee’s second win over Bixby. While the other regular season game was canceled due to COVID-19, the Roughers won in the third-place game of the Tahlequah Invitational in December, 73-52.
Girls: Bixby 71, Muskogee 29
The Spartans (6-3) led 19-11 after one. Malaysia Burton had almost half (five) of the Roughers’ points.
It wouldn’t get any closer.
Gracy Wernli and Meredith Mays had 25 and 20 points, respectively, over half of Bixby’s points.
Jakayla Swanson topped Muskogee, now 2-13 with 10 points.
The first meeting at home was wiped out by COVID.
The regular season finale is Friday against 5A Sapulpa.
