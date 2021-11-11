Coming off its only winless (yet abbreviated) season in school history, an exceedingly young roster and a almost totally new coaching staffs, Muskogee’s aspirations were tempered.
Three games seemed winnable, the others required finding ways to win.
As Travis Hill said following year one, neither were attained in a 2-8 finish, including one of those targeted wins that wasn’t in an Indian Bowl curtain closer against Ponca City.
“That’s not the taste we wanted but on the other side our kids never quit playing hard,” the head coach said this week.
“We’ve looked in the mirror as a staff and I think everyone has taken responsibility in understanding what needs to be done, that 2-8 fell below where we thought we would be, and everyone is on board with addressing that.”
And it’s no secret much attention will be focused on addressing defensive flaws.
While an offense led by a freshman quarterback who threw for 2,300 yards averaged 373 per game, the defense allowed over 400 yards and had just 15 tackles for lost yardage. Four senior contributors graduate.
“There will be a lot of communication in the next couple of weeks if not sooner based on how we will improve defensively, not just schematically in what our kids can and can’t do but also in our personnel scheme too,” Hill said, noting that might include moving some players over from the offensive unit.
Some progress he believes will come from a true, full offseason that won’t include some of the COVID-related issues, or at least far less than in recent years.
“There needs to be stress at a high enough level that you find who is in and who is out,” Hill said. “People may say that sounds kind of mean. Well, that’s just life skills being taught. Not to be mean or to punish, but to get the answers we need to be answered.
“We thought we did that last year. But we’ve had a year of staff being assembled and relationships to be established. Now we can get to the nitty-gritty to reach the level of buy-in that is necessary or to make another decision on what they need to be doing.”
It’ll be a new-look schedule in 2022. Fayetteville, Ark., Putnam City and Carl Albert are the non-district opponents. Muskogee will be in 6AII-1 with Tulsa Washington, Sand Springs, Bartlesville and Putnam West, of which they were 2-2 against collectively. The district additions? Stillwater, Tahlequah and U.S. Grant out of Oklahoma City.
The subtraction? Bixby, moving to 6AI.
“Every coach wants to compete but let’s not kid ourselves. That’s a brick wall removed, but it’s the same for what, 46 others,” Hill said, regarding the Spartans’ streak of wins as they pursue Wagoner’s state record of 48. “Everyone else in that group is thinking the same way, that they can elevate their game a little more now.”
