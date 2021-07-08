Steve Craver wasn’t around to see it, so he relies on film to dissect Muskogee’s shortened 0-7 campaign of 2020.
A lot of what he saw was discomfort.
He’s seen less of it so far in his first season as defensive coordinator, switching to Muskogee from a spot on staff at Broken Arrow.
“The players have been here every day and they’re learning every day,” Craver said, noting the biggest difference in a year’s time thanks to the lifting of all pandemic restrictions. “Just to have the offseason we’ve had is big, and obviously we’re hooked up in the summer and that will make a difference.
“At BA, we didn’t see half our players either. We just need to capitalize on that stability.”
The Roughers head to 7 on 7 camp at Owasso this weekend, looking to continue to build on that stability.
Seven on 7 won’t involve the front line of the 3-3 stack Craver is continuing under his predecessor turned head coach, Travis Hill. Yet, so far, Craver is excited about what’s happening up front with seniors Devin Whitfield at an end and Lashawn Manns at nose guard. At the other end is sophomore Teyon Brewer.
“Right now that area is probably the strength in terms of ability and games played,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what those guys can do. You got Devin, strong as an ox, Manns is short in stature but he’s hard to move there and I’ve talked about the necessity of that with our defense. Teyon is probably one of our biggest players (6-foot-2, 245 pounds). He’s young and he’s hungry.”
The experience drifts a little from that point. Isaiah Givens is a three-year starter, but the senior’s role has changed as often as the weather over the last two seasons.
He was to play safety alongside Oklahoma State signee Ty Williams a year ago, and with Williams missing all but part of two games of his senior season due to a hamstring injury, his importance there increased. But more change was coming when 2020 senior Darian Davis saw his season never start due to a torn labrum.
Givens, who was also going to go on offense as a running back, wound up replacing Davis as a matter of priority and athleticism missing there, and played most of his game reps on the defensive side.
Now, he’s back at safety, as a weakside safety in a five-man secondary who will line up deep most of the time.
“He’s the most gifted athlete on the team, which makes him versatile. That and just his veteran presence makes him as important as he is,” Craver said.
Another guy with starting experience from last year is middle linebacker Hunter Hass.
“He’s a glue guy who brings everyone together and has everyone’s respect,” Craver said. “He’ll be the guy who makes all the checks and calls.
“He’s one I’ve watched a lot of film on and there was some technique things he kind of lacked last year, but as the season went along you got the feeling he got more comfortable. He’s put on 10-15 pounds and with Brad Higeons, our linebacker coach, working with him, I think Hunter is destined for a breakout season.”
Higeons, like Craver, is a new hire brought in by Hill.
Flanking Hess on the will, or weak side linebacker, is DeShawn Smith, a junior. Opposite of him is a battle involving K.D. Freeman and Ronald Warren, both juniors. Smith and Warren drew some starts.
Chris Gaines, a senior, and Deyonn Bowler, a sophomore, occupy the strong safety hybrid spot known as the Rougher, which Givens finished at. Keondre Johns, a senior, and sophomore Israel Martin are engaged in competition at one corner and Jayden Swanson, a sophomore, is at the other. At free safety is Ayden Kemp, a junior, who had some starts.
But most of these starts across the board were disrupted starts.
Johns, said Craver, has an extremely high ceiling. How high he reaches in that direction is being put to the test.
“We’re proud of what he’s shown so far,” Craver said. “Obviously we’d like to have 11 guys who feel pressure. In that situation we have someone who can push him.”
Overall it’s a young group which will need depth to develop behind it, along with getting its own collective experience that was sporadic and disrupted in 2020.
“It’s all still a work in progress,” Craver said. “And they’re out here working at it every day. We’re not where we have to be, but in terms of taking what we give them, they’re all handling that. If we continue to pursue the ball with wreckless abandon, we can have a pretty dominant defense.”
