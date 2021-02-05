Pending board approval, Muskogee head football coach Travis Hill has his position replacement as defensive coordinator as his staff begins solidifying.

Broken Arrow defensive backs coach Steve Craver is the guy.

According to the Broken Arrow athletic website, Craver served three seasons at Broken Arrow, also coaching outside linebackers. In between he had two seasons at Owasso. He started his coaching career at Tulsa Central as defensive coordinator then moved to Bartlesville as secondary coach and then to Tulsa Union as cornerbacks coach.

Craver is from the Dallas/Fort Worth area where he was an all-district quarterback and defensive back at Bell High in Hurst, then was a linebacker on Kilgore Junior College’s national championship team, then played three seasons at the University of Tulsa while Todd Graham was the head coach there.

"A lot of things that Todd did at that point as far as the three-stack are some of the things we do here," Hill said. "His knowledge in those areas is good and I like the energy he brings to the table and how he keeps kids accountable."

Additionally, Brad Higeons will be recommended as assistant head coach and linebackers coach. Higeons has been at Broken Arrow and in Hill's stint there as defensive coordinator prior to returning to Muskogee for the 2020 season, he was linebackers coach.

"Very familiar with him from my time at Broken Arrow," Hill said.

As published on Thursday, Stigler head coach Chris Risenhoover is set to become the new offensive coordinator at Muskogee.

Hill commented on him publicly for the first time Friday.

"When you get a guy with that much experience and all the years he's been a head coach, an offensive coordinator at Owasso, just around the business along time and is well-respected in the coaching community, I'm real fortunate to get a man of Chris' caliber," Hill said.

Stigler head coach set to join Hill's football staff at Muskogee The Phoenix has learned that Stigler head coach Chris Risenhoover is expected to be among t…

Risenhoover just completed his 12th season at Stigler, going 98-43, and his last team was the only public school among the four Class 3A semifinalists, averaging 415 yards and scoring 73 touchdowns in an 11-2 year, and losing to eventual champion Holland Hall. He had two different quarterbacks with over 1,000 yards passing.

"If you look at what he's done at Stigler, he's taken less and made more of it than anyone on the offensive side of the ball," Hill said.

Since 2012, his teams have averaged over 500 yards per game twice, and topping 400 on four other occasions. His quarterbacks have earned four All-Phoenix Large School Offensive Players of the Year honors, Nate Bryant in 2018, Cade Shearwood in 2011 and 2012 and Jarrett Radford in 2009.