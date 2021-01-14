Muskogee will have a new head football coach in 2021 and a tweaked schedule in non-district play.
While the schedule is the second-year of a two-year realignment cycle where typically only home sites flip, the Roughers won’t be hosting Bishop McGuinness, which they opened with on week zero, or play Coweta, where they were supposed to go for their second game of non-district. Coweta instead had to come to Indian Bowl due to damage at its home stadium.
The revamped slate has a full Arkansas flavor.
The season will kick off Sept. 3 as Muskogee hosts Bentonville West in week one. The Roughers went to Bentonville West last year and lost 41-0. West’s Wolverines were 6-5 and lost in the first round of the Arkansas 7A state tournament.
Muskogee will hit the road on Sept. 10, going to Rogers to face the 7A Mounties, who were 6-3 in 2020. The Mounties will also have a new head coach after Mike Loyd retired. Loyd was head coach at Northeastern A&M when Hill was on staff there in 1991 as part of a NJCAA national championship season.
The final non-district game is a home game Sept. 17 against Greenwood. The Bulldogs won their 10th state championship this past season, winning it in 6A. They’ve won 10 titles since 2000.
Athletic director Jason Parker said it was Muskogee’s decision to opt out of those non-district matchups, citing a need to schedule against classifications equal or higher than Muskogee’s. Arkansas has A-7A classes. Coweta and McGuinness were both 5A.
The district schedule is as follows: Sept. 24, at Putnam City West, homecoming Oct. 1 against Sand Springs, Oct. 8 at Bartlesville, Choctaw at home on Oct. 14 in a Thursday tilt, at Bixby on Oct. 24. Tulsa Washington on the road Oct. 29 and Ponca City at Indian Bowl in the regular season finale on Nov. 5.
Muskogee did not play Putnam West, Bixby, Tulsa Washington or Ponca City this past season due to COVID-19.
The Roughers’ scrimmages will be at Jenks on Aug. 20 and at Tahlequah on Aug. 26.
