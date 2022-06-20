Muskogee's Mesa Falleur shot a 70 and is five shots off the lead in the Oklahoma Golf Association Stroke Play Championship being played at Dornick Hills Country Club.
William McDonald of Oklahoma City shot 65 to lead the field.
Full scoreboard follows
William McDonald, Oklahoma City, OK - 65
Lane Wallace, Yukon, OK - 68
Dustin Wigington, Oklahoma City, OK - 68
JR Hurley, Norman, OK - 69
Saxon Ross, Ardmore, OK - 69
Jordan Wilson, Edmond, OK - 69
Jaxon Dowell, Edmond, OK - 70
Mesa Falleur, Muskogee, OK - 70
Charlie Jackson, Norman, OK - 70
Jesse Pennington, Oklahoma City, OK - 70
Luke Phillips, Edmond, OK - 70
James Roller, Jenks, OK - 70
Kaden Armstrong, Coweta, OK - 71
Matthew Braley, Broken Arrow, OK - 71
Trey Payne, Ardmore, OK - 71
Parker Rose, Stigler, OK - 71
Craig Sanders, Edmond, OK - 71
Jared Strathe, Owasso, OK - 71
Connor Wilson, Edmond, OK - 71
Harley Abrams, Tulsa, OK - 72
Jake Bay, Shattuck, OK - 72
Baylor Bostick, Duncan, OK - 72
Dillon Jordan, Ardmore, OK - 72
Leonardo Ruggieri, Oklahoma City, OK - 72
Bosten Benn, Edmond, OK - 73
Jax Brewer, Washington, OK - 73
Max Garza, Tarpley, TX - 73
Daniel Langley, Shawnee, OK - 73
Joseph Lewis, Oklahoma City, OK - 73
Cole Luber, Yukon, OK - 73
Brian Birchell, Oklahoma City, OK - 74
Delbert Brooks, Tulsa, OK - 74
Eric Schuessler, Stillwater, OK - 74
Matthew Smith, Oklahoma City, OK - 74
Matthew Wellman, Edmond, OK - 74
Hunter Baumann, Edmond, OK - 75
Joel Driver, Oklahoma City, OK - 75
Tres Hill, Elk City, OK - 75
Luke Morgan, Guthrie, OK - 75
Matthew O'Steen, Kingston, OK - 75
Jeremy Tandoy, Broken Arrow, OK - 75
Chandler Wasson, Broken Arrow, OK - 75
Carson Wright, Norman, OK - 75
Ryan Bell, Norman, OK - 76
Collin Bond, Norman, OK - 76
Conner Boydston, Randlett, OK - 76
Leyton Kyle, Norman, OK - 76
Cole Stephenson, Tulsa, OK - 76
Carson Stookey, Claremore, OK - 76
Bryson Terry, Poteau, OK - 76
Zander Tway, Tuttle, OK - 76
Bo Bowling, Blackwell, OK - 77
Brodey Claborn, Bethany, OK - 77
Dalton Criner , Ponca City, OK - 77
TJ Eckert, Glenpool, OK - 77
Ryon Fields, Norman, OK - 77
Karsten Majors, Edmond, OK - 77
Bliss Newton, Healdton, OK - 77
Bryce Newton, Edmond, OK - 77
Sajan Patel, Tulsa, OK - 77
Phillip Bryan, Mustang, OK - 78
Zane Heusel, Edmond, OK - 78
Taton Hopkins, Bartlesville, OK - 78
Travis Poole, Elk City, OK - 78
Andy Proctor, Kiefer, OK - 78
Dominic Stevens, Crescent, OK - 78
Ben Thionnet, Edmond, OK - 78
Luke Woods, Oklahoma City, OK - 78
Dylan Allen, Oklahoma City, OK - 79
Tyler Cornwell, Jenks, OK - 79
Jamen Parsons, Tulsa, OK - 80
Patrick Vahabzadegan, Oklahoma City, OK - 80
John Reese, Norman, OK - 82
Bo Robbins, Guthrie, OK - 82
Evan Gwin, Chandler, OK - 84
Paxton Sparks, Tulsa, OK - 84
Gavin Watson, Norman, OK - 84
Davis Woodliff, Tulsa, OK - 84
Conner Compton, Oklahoma City, OK - 85
Weston Lacy, Stillwater, OK - 85
Brody Newton, Healdton, OK - 85
Parker Payne, Norman, OK - 85
Brady Wicker, Ponca City, OK - 85
Evan Gentry, Edmond, OK - 86
Jack Gero, Tulsa, OK - 87
Travis Summers, Oklahoma City, OK - 87
Kolt Byerly, Yukon, OK - 88
Jagger Beesley, Norman, OK - 93
Mark Palmer, Oklahoma City, OK - WD
Seth Robbins, Guthrie, OK - WD
