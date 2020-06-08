Zac Ross’s home in Porter sold three weeks ago.
Bad timing, despite the break he got Monday.
Ross, who had a home in Grove the past two years while he was the head coach at Wyandotte, returns to the area now as the head football coach at Checotah, which approved his hire Monday night.
“We’d rented it out and bought another, we got an offer and took it and then this happened,” Ross said.
He’ll have to make a similar adjustment again, but in an area he’s familiar with.
The one-time quarterback at both Fort Gibson and Muskogee High, who began his coaching career in Alabama, was at Porter for four seasons before leaving for Wyandotte. While at Muskogee he played for Chad Hendricks, an assistant there, who also happens to be the guy he is succeeding at the Wildcats’ helm.
“Jeramy Branchcomb (assistant principal) called me in Amarillo when I was with my wife’s family is and talked to me about the job," Ross said. “They’ve got a lot of good kids. Everything I’ve heard about the administration there is wonderful and I’m excited and grateful to people like Monte Madewell and Jason Donathan (superintendent and athletic director, respectively) for the shot.”
Ross missed the playoffs in both years at Wyandotte, including a hard-luck year last year went through the loss of seven starters over three games in a slate that included Metro Christian and Adair. He was a finalist at Coweta a year ago and also interviewed at Hilldale twice, when Greg Werner got the job and then the following year when David Blevins was hired there.
In Checotah, he thinks he’s found a place to roost for a while.
“I’ve always, I mean, like I told Wyandotte I’m always going to pursue growing or going to a bigger school and Checotah’s in an area I’m familiar with,” Ross said. “I told my wife, you know, I’ve interviewed at Hilldale, Cushing, Altus, Western Heights, and got close on Coweta but I really believe Checotah is a good spot for us to nail down for a while. I’m excited about it.”
Donathan is likewise excited.
“We did a lot of checking and it seemed like everyone had great things to say about him about his youth and energy as well as his character. All those really came across to us, and I think he likes being around the Muskogee area.”
Ross’ father, David, brought Bacone football back in 2001. He now lives in Kansas City, Mo., which was part of the enticement for heading to Wyandotte.
“We got closer to him at Wyandotte, but further from my wife’s family,” Zac Ross said. “We’re back in between both now.”
He added that a plan for connecting with his players will be decided Wednesday as Checotah maps its sports plan in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
