Floyd Henderson, a 2007 inductee of the Muskogee Athletic Hall of Fame, died April 11, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported this week.
Henderson lived in Minneapolis at the time of his death. He was 87.
After a standout athletic record in high school in Oklahoma and at Valparaiso University in Indiana, he went on to a career as a research librarian for the U.S. Forest Service and Minneapolis Public Libraries.
Henderson was inducted into Valparaiso University's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. He became the school's first black athlete in 1951 as he played football and ran track there. He would turn down two NFL tryout offers and earned a master's degree from the University of Minnesota.
Born in Muskogee in 1932, he attended Manual Training High School and as a senior helped lead the way to the state football championship for black schools. He was also a standout in basketball.
In addition to his son, Scott, he is survived by two sisters, Judy Henderson and Doris Ray, and five grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
