Darrion Armstrong hasn’t sent shockwaves through the high school kicking community.
He might, given time.
But what Armstrong has done, quiet though it may appear, is fill a void that at times this summer created a sense of panic in the Muskogee football program.
There were moments, some within a week or two from the start of fall practice, when Roughers head coach Travis Hill wasn’t sure who would fill that spot.
Jamarian Ficklin, the quarterback, is still handling kickoffs and punts.
But Darrion Armstrong knew he’d be out there.
Armstrong was a busy guy during the summer. He’d show up some for football summer pride, but balanced that with soccer summer pride. He also juggled three jobs, mowing, tree cutting and selling shoes.
The coaching staff first crossed paths with Armstrong last year and let him kick on the JV, which he did a couple games.
To hear Armstrong talk about it, it wasn’t much of a statement.
“I mean, I can tell a difference from last year,” he said this week. “I’ve got more power and more strength in my legs just from summer pride.”
Armstrong started football as a first-grader but a broken leg shifted his interest to soccer, where he’s relied on heavily in the spring at MHS. Ask him which he likes most, and he’s torn.
“I’m not sure if I’ll wind up having a better chance at college soccer or football as a kicker,” he said.
Hill has seen enough that he says the potential is there because of the increased leg strength.
In five games, Armstrong is 26 of 29 on extra points. He’s missed his only two field goal attempts. And, he missed one extra point badly last week, one that didn’t settle too well with Hill.
“He was overthinking, simple as that,” said Hill.
It started with a distraction.
“(A defender) was jumping up and down and I got to focusing on him instead of getting it through the uprights,” Armstrong said. “I was too worried about getting it blocked.”
The kick was, well, well off the mark.
It doesn’t happen often.
“When I go in I zone everything out, the crowd, everything,” he said. “It’s the ball, (holder Jayden) Bell and me.”
And he’s demonstrated that, for the most part.
Other things might creep in.
“Like being hit,” he said.
It’s just outside of the normal flow of what he does.
“But there was one time (Bell) couldn’t get the snap down in time. He took off, and I tried to block,” he said. “If it comes down to hitting someone, I’ll do it.”
Hill has been working him on pooch kicks and is “about ready to see if he can kick them out of the end zone,” the head coach said.
With the Roughers have had their share of blowout wins, there hasn’t been a situation where a field goal was needed.
That could come, and Armstrong wants to be ready. His longest came last week in pre-game warmups: 45 yards.
“Every week I’m getting more used to it,” he said.
It’s just the ball, Bell and him, making progress.
