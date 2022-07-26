Muskogee senior Mesa Falleur leveled it out on Tuesday, but his experience representing Muskogee in the USGA Junior Amateur Championship at Bandon, Oregon, will end there.
Falleur followed up a 6-over 77 on the Bandon Trails course Monday with an even par 72 on the Bandon Dunes course on Tuesday.
He started the round with a birdie on the 551-yard par five third, but bogeyed three of the next five, all par-fours, and stood at 2-over at the turn.
The rest of the round was bogey free — seven pars and birdies on the par-4, 388-yard 14th and par-5, 549-yard 18.
The Dunes course was 6,912 yards, a bit longer than the Trails course (6,723).
Keaton Vo of Austin, Texas, is the leader at the halfway point at 7-under.
Falleur will now head for Missouri-Kansas City for college golf off two state tournament trips at MHS.
