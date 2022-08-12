Chris Risenhoover has coached big offensive numbers.
His Stigler teams would routinely run up 40-plus points a game, halted at times only by the private school juggernauts that have dominated at the top of Class 3A.
He came to Muskogee not missing that aggravation.
Last year was a seeding process involving his offense with a freshman quarterback.
This year, he’s stepped out with a striking statement on what a second year has brought. Even if it was 7-on-7 — his Stigler teams gave evidence of fall success with those summertime shows — the signs have been there, going 10-0 in a tournament in Siloam Springs, then winning five straight in the more prestigious regional event at Fayetteville, Ark., before finishing seventh among 21 teams in three states.
The complexities of his scheme aren’t as confusing.
“I’ve been doing this for a while and I’ve never had a team go out and accomplish in the summer what they did in that format,” he said. “I’ve had some really good groups that could throw it around and none of them were close to a team that rolled off 15 straight wins and held their own against just about everybody else.
“We’re miles ahead of last year.”
It starts with the now-sophomore signal caller, Jamarian Ficklin.
“His overall grasp of the position, especially for his age, is off the charts,” Risenhoover said of the 6-foot-1, 183-pounder. “He throws a great deep ball. He puts the correct zip on the ball from a number of different arm angles and and a number of different body positions. The only time he makes mistakes is when he doesn’t trust his reads.”
And yet he still threw for 2,300 yards as the All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year.
Jayden Bell (5-8, 155), who was just shy of 1,000 yards receiving and is a three-year starter and leader on offense, will have help in a vastly improved Kayden McGee (6-0, 145, junior) and a young but striving Ondraye Beasley (5-8, 160, sophomore). There’s anoother returning starter in Anthony Watson (6-0, 218, junior) who will work both out of the backfield and at tight end.
“Jayden is quick-footed, he makes the right decisions on setting things nad finding cracks and windows,” Risenhoover said. “McGee is smooth, has good moves with the ball in his hands and is a really good over-the-top guy. Beasley’s got a super step once he gets the ball in his hands, he’s great vision, good route runner especially for a kid that’s young. And Watson being 225 pounds makes it hard to bring him down with the ball in his hands. Good, strong kid.”
LaTavion Johnson (5-8, 175, sophomore) will take a large part of the running back duties as Brandon Tolbert becomes primary at linebacker. “Good understanding of the position, good quality athlete,” said Risenhoover.
All that, and he has a hunch the best hasn’t even been spoken of. Even though it gets no credit at all within the 7-on-7 spectrum.
With Vernon Pepiakitah (6-1, 293, junior) at guard returning after missing about half the season with injury, and Bradyn Henry’s work over the course of the summer, Risenhoover has a gut feeling about a group that has made the biggest transformation while bringing in Tuffy Thornton, who among other places was head coach at Tahlequah and retired.
“You go out wanting to at least tie in those matchups in the trenches but we were simply dominated last year,” Risenhoover said. “I think we can go beyond ties this year.”
He was particularly impressed with Henry (6-0, 210, junior) at the team camp at Claremore.
“I told (head coach Travis Hill) I thought he was our best player there regardless of position,” Risenhoover said. “I saw him make one mistake. Most of the time he was dominating his matchups, he was getting out on toss sweeps from center and you can’t try that with most centers.”
Tackles Wesley Harvey (6-6, 282, junior) and Teyon Brewer (6-3, 265, junior) and Jase Garrett (5-11, 230, senior) at left guard who went through wrestling, are all also better with that year of experience, the coach said.
“We all know what Vernon can do on the physical side. (Harvey) got forced into action last year and Garrett, who stayed healthy at left guard, went through wrestling last year and is better off for it.”
Sophomore O’Shea Stevenson (6-2, 291, sophomore) and junior Kaleb Huston (6-2, 300, junior) will be in the rotation.
“If we can plug in when the starters are on defense and keep them fresh, this could possibly be the strength of our offense and that’s where it gets pretty scary,” Risenhoover said. “That’s my wish. If we can sit here when we get to going and say our best unit is our offensive line….”
He stopped there, but the implication is obvious, considering even with the issues up front, Ficklin still had the passing numbers he did. He needs to stay healthy, allowing Koda Barnoski to come along at a normal pace, Some depth was lost at quarterback when Jacob Jones transferred to Checotah, leaving Barnoski, a freshman, behind Ficklin.
And others all around could figure in as the season progresses.
As of now, that 40-point regularity with his former club is a real possibility here.
“I’d be disappointed if we aren’t around that,” Risenhoover said.
