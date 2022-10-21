Muskogee shortstop Jaye Barnoski and teammate Jaliyah Simmons were named to the All-6A-4 fastpitch team released Friday and voted on by the district coaches. Jayelle Austin of Owasso was the Player of the Year and Janeva Nelson of Ponca City Coach of the Year.
Barnoski, a sophomore, hit .430 in 114 at bats and had a fielding average of .915 in 118 chances. Simmons, a junior who pitched most of the time, was named as an outfielder and hit .467 in 107 at bats and had a .937 fielding percentage in 126 chances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.