Lightning strikes sent Muskogee and everyone else home early from the Ram Relays in Owasso late Friday afternoon.
The lightning stopped the meet with the girls 200-meter relay and never resumed, taking that, the 1.600 and 1,600 relays out of the action.
Prior to that, Muskogee’s girls relays were again solid.
Rakiyah Lang, Mya Williams, Alexis Nicholson and Jakayla Swanson were second in the 400 relay, running it in 49.84 seconds. Jenks won it in 49.79.
Lang, Swanson, Williams and DaRiayah Lee were second in the 800 relay in 1:49.10. Owasso won the 800 in 1:47.58.
Both times continued a downward movement time-wise for Muskogee. The 400 was 50.83 at Tahlequah, which was their second straight win in that event. Their 800 mark topped the 1:50.44 last week at Tahlequah.
Lee was fifth in the 300 hurdles (49.94). Kaitlynn McGee was fourth in the 100, turning in a 13.02. Ashlen Freeman tied for second in the high jump (4-10) with teammate Joycelynn Gaines Haley and took sixth in the 100 hurdles in 17.69.
The girls stood sixth when the meet was stopped.
For the boys, it was two relays that got points. Kennedy McGee, Jayden Swanson, Michael Vann and Raheim Payne were fifth in the 400 relay (44.55) and Vann, Swanson, Brandon Buchanan and Payne were fourth in the 800 relay (1:33). The boys were seventh when events were suspended.
Owasso won both boys and girls titles.
Muskogee is at Jenks next week.
