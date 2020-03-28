Jason Parker’s first year as Muskogee Public Schools athletic director came to an end not on the original schedule of things.
He’s not alone among people in his position, first year or not, thanks to the shutdown of all secondary school athletic activities as the focus turns to virtual learning and academic advancement, all caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But much was gained, he said, especially through the fall where a philosophy was put in place — what he called the “win every day” mentality.
“Until we set our sights as a staff, I think it’s hard to move the needle because you can’t move what you can’t measure,” he said. “That’s something that took us 3-4 months to understand and embrace our core values.
“Every single process is important — how we look, how we prepare, how we are in the classroom, in leadership, in education, and slowly but surely all our coaches bought into that and I think the results were evident in all our sports.”
Parker’s task of achieving that began when he was hired in late April. He shifted football assistant and golf coach James Platter over as assistant athletic director, then along with him made changes at the top in both boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, boys track and cross country, tennis, and wrestling, which turned out to be two hires after an initial hire did not work out. They also got a golf coach back on staff. Multiple assistants were added, the last of those coming in February when Travis Hill was brought back to the football staff after three seasons away at Broken Arrow.
“I think that bodes well for us as a district that we have an administration starting from the top that is really aggressive about leveraging our resources and making the most of those,” Parker said. “I’m really glad we got (Hill) back into the fold. That’s going to further boost the great things Rafe has done with our football staff.”
Two major additions Parker brought in were a leadership council of student athletes and the Rougher Youth Sports Academy to develop kids in the elementary schools.
“The leadership development program is huge for us,” he said. “We hope to continue summer pride, and our student athlete leadership camp is a part of our summer pride program, but that also goes on throughout the year in running our leadership class which is 90 percent student athletes.
“When you look at great cultures, they have a shared vocabulary, a shared goal and they’re pushing in the same direction.”
The RYSA is a joint venture with the Muskogee Police Department. Football and basketball were played at younger levels in an intramural style format. One-time Tulsa basketball standout Lou Dawkins was hired to oversee that.
“It’s not just about participating at a young age but getting kids who long to be future Roughers and build on that connection,” Parker said. “I think you’ll see that ramp up over the next few years, not only with participation numbers but also the rigor of our offerings. We’ll add a component that ties in with the academics of the schools in order to prepare students and families with the eligibility requirements that they will come into contact with at the middle school level.”
Moreover, he said, it’s a club-type level participation with minimal if any cost.
“You want a club culture, not as far as the expense but the exception to that. We have to do more for our kids,” he said. “When that becomes the norm we are going to change this thing in a hurry.”
Parker’s thoughts concerning the individual sports programs:
• Football: Getting the team back for another round in the playoffs and then adding Hill, he said, were big positives. “Very pleased with where it is at,” he said.
• Volleyball: Under John Hammer, the program is converting to a year-round class offering. It’s traditionally been a fall semester sport only and Hammer coaches a club team in the late spring and summer. “Going year-round matches us with what others are doing (in 6A),” Parker said. “Hammer has always done a great job with the club program. But especially for those girls who can’t afford that, giving them the spring semester to develop their skills is going to be huge.”
• Cross country: Craig Perry was hired there after coaching at the college level. “It’s a transition time for him in that regard but everyone you talk to in that program you hear about kids running PRs who were first time runners at the start of the year.”
• Fastpitch/slowpitch: “We started slow in the fall but the spring looked like an indication that the processes were underway that we are aiming for, and I think that was a program on the upswing.”
• Swimming: Under second-year coach Beth Wells, Muskogee had two thirds and two fourths in individual events and a seventh in a relay event at state. All involved return next year and the search is always on for additional competitors. “An amazing job by coach Wells and I see that program going nowhere but up.”
• Wrestling: Chetan Munsell had to move up from his assistant spot at the start of the season when things did not work out with Michael Harris, hired out of Houston in the summer. MHS had no state qualifiers and one of the best shots was stricken with the flu going into regionals.
“We put Munsell in a tough situation,” Parker said. “Our two priorities is putting people in place that support the vision then we in turn have to support those people. We have the first one now with Chetan. Now we have to support him. Finding a junior high coach will be pivotal. While we have a new wrestling room in the bond issue, there’s some upgrades needed in the current room in terms of mats and overall look of the room. Our big job is attracting kids to the sport and we’ve got to put our best foot forward in all methods.”
• Baseball: Johnny Hutchens was early in his third season at the helm. Much improved, he said, even with a very small portion of season played. “We saw the process was great throughout the fall. Hutchens has 100 percent of his (duties) in that sport and he’s focused on daily training, they went to special camps and got specialized training, and you could tell they were all dialed in and ready to go. I am really remiss about them missing a season. I think they would have definitely taken a step forward.”
• Powerlifting: Had a shot at a state championship the week it was canceled. Additional expansion is planned through a program-wide conditioning program with oversight.
• Track: Perry coached the boys and Angie Hillmon returned on the girls side. “They had more kids out than in any year and finished in the top six in both boys and girls in one meet.”
• Soccer: Tim VanEtten and Megan Bloom were new coaches on seasons cut short at the outset with just one game played. “Big influx of students, which was encouraging. “Executing the plan over the next year will be key.”
• Golf: Brad Huddleston returned as coach after a year away. The boys won a tournament before play was halted. Parker credited Huddleston but also Muskogee Golf Club. “Tony Collins (club pro) and (Craig) Glover and the board out there do a great job supporting the local schools and it’s paid dividends. It was good to find a coach who has those connections and knows how to work well with those people and really give our kids an edge.”
• Tennis: Clayton Blevins returned as girls coach, Robert Stevenson took over for the retired long-time coach Rusty Bradley. “It’s tough to replace a legend like Coach Bradley but Coach Blevins and Stevenson have done a good job stepping in.”
•••
Uncharted territory lies ahead in the short term.
End of year administrative duties will coincide with the resumption of academics away from school buildings. Coaches will have virtual contact with kids and in some form, they’ll be some advancement of objectives there as school resumes April 7.
“I’m sure there will be part of the curriculum having some type of training oversight or suggested training from the coaches,” he said. “The biggest thing from an athletic standpoint is being able to measure that intensity and repetition. It’s not just like you can give an assignment and be done.
“I’ve yet to see what the district has set up for all classes, but that’s something we’ll be discussing later next week.”
There’s also major uncertainty with budgets and even when full activities might resume.
“As soon as we get direction from the CDC, our local government and administration, we’ll pivot as needed and put a game plan together,” Parker said. “Everyone is facing this. We’re no different than anyone else in that regard. I’ve always said teach me the rules and we’ll find a way to win.”
