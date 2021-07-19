Mesa Falleur took two matches in Monday’s portion of the Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow.
The Muskogee High senior beat Kyle Peterson of Bixby 2 and 1 in the round of 64 and followed that with a 5 and 4 win over JR Hurley of Norman. On Tuesday, he’ll take on Carson Griggs of Sand Springs in the Round of 16.
Griggs spoiled an all-MHS matchup by defeating ex-Rougher Jamie Voegeli, now of Tulsa, 5 and 3. Voegeli, the defending champion, won his first match 3 and 2 over James Peachey of Tulsa.
Hilldale ex Colby Cox came up short in the Round of 64 against Kaden Armstrong of Broken Arrow.
The tournament continues with the round of 16 and quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Golf Association
State Amateur Championship
Cedar Ridge Country Club
(match results next to the winner)
Rd of 64
Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa 3 & 2 vs James Peachey, Tulsa
Carson Griggs, Sand Springs 5 & 3 vs Benjamin Robbins, Guthrie
Mesa Falleur, Muskogee 2 & 1 vs Kyle Peterson, Bixby
JR Hurley, Norman 1 up vs Lane Whitsell, Edmond
Dustin Hasley, Yukon 19 holes vs Brian Birchell, Oklahoma City
Trent Lutze, Edmond vs Harley Abrams, Tulsa 2 & 1
Luke Morgan, Guthrie vs Dylan Teeter, Bixby 5 & 4
Kyle Hudelson, Edmond vs Craig Sanders, Edmond 3 & 1
Bryson Terry, Poteau vs William McDonald, Oklahoma City 2 & 1
Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow vs Garrett Thomas, Edmond 1 up
Benjamin Stoller, Owasso vs Matthew Smith, Oklahoma City 2 & 1
Jake Bay, Shattuck 3 & 2 vs Rhett Hughes, Edmond
Tyler Hunt, Tulsa 2 & 1 vs Charlie Crouse, Edmond
Dalton Daniel, Newcastle 5 & 3 vs Nathan Womack, Elk City
Bosten Benn, Edmond vs Peter Vitali, Oklahoma City 5 & 4
Charlie Jackson, Norman vs Austin Hannah, Tulsa 2 & 1
Shayne Patel, Edmond 1 up vs Michael Hughett, Owasso
James Roller, Jenks vs Delbert Brooks, Tulsa 1 up
Caleb Price, Edmond 3 & 2 vs Carlos Gomez, Tulsa
Colby Cox, Muskogee vs Kaden Armstrong, Broken Arrow 1 up
Ryan Roberts, Edmond vs Kevin Clarke, Edmond 1 up
Lane Wallace, Yukon 6 & 5 vs Jack Gero, Tulsa
Blake Blaser, Edmond 5 & 4 vs Justin Hoppock, Edmond
Jared Strathe, Owasso vs Dominic Stevens, Crescent 4 & 2
Jeremy Tandoy, Broken Arrow vs Tres Hill, Elk City 4 & 3
Josiah Crews, Ninnekah 2 & 1 vs Michael Nichols, Del City
Tyler Gordon, Ralston vs Keith Morris, Yukon 8 & 6
Luke Phillips, Edmond 4 & 3 vs Drew Mabrey, Tulsa
Zane Heusel, Edmond 1 up vs Bill Lowry, Tulsa
Rob Laird, Broken Arrow 1 up vs Brady Liles, Oklahoma City
Brayden Strickland, Broken Arrow 6 & 4 vs Brodey Claborn, Bethany
Rd of 32
Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa vs Carson Griggs, Sand Springs 5 & 3
Mesa Falleur, Muskogee 5 & 4 vs JR Hurley, Norman
Dustin Hasley, Yukon vs Harley Abrams, Tulsa 6 & 5
Dylan Teeter, Bixby 6 & 5 vs Craig Sanders, Edmond
Mike Hearne, Yukon 4 & 3 vs William McDonald, Oklahoma City
Garrett Thomas, Edmond vs Matthew Smith, Oklahoma City 5 & 3
Jake Bay, Shattuck 6 & 4 vs Tyler Hunt, Tulsa
Dalton Daniel, Newcastle 2 & 1 vs Peter Vitali, Oklahoma City
Austin Hannah, Tulsa 1 up vs Shayne Patel, Edmond
Delbert Brooks, Tulsa vs Caleb Price, Edmond 2 & 1
Kaden Armstrong, Broken Arrow 4 & 2 vs Kevin Clarke, Edmond
Lane Wallace, Yukon vs Blake Blaser, Edmond 1 up
Dominic Stevens, Crescent vs Tres Hill, Elk City 5 & 3
Josiah Crews, Ninnekah 3 & 2 vs Keith Morris, Yukon
Luke Phillips, Edmond 4 & 3 vs Zane Heusel, Edmond
Rob Laird, Broken Arrow 1 up vs Brayden Strickland, Broken Arrow
