Mesa Falleur

Mesa Falleur

Mesa Falleur took two matches in Monday’s portion of the Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow.

The Muskogee High senior beat Kyle Peterson of Bixby 2 and 1 in the round of 64 and followed that with a 5 and 4 win over JR Hurley of Norman. On Tuesday, he’ll take on Carson Griggs of Sand Springs in the Round of 16. 

Griggs spoiled an all-MHS matchup by defeating ex-Rougher Jamie Voegeli, now of Tulsa, 5 and 3. Voegeli, the defending champion, won his first match 3 and 2 over James Peachey of Tulsa.

Hilldale ex Colby Cox came up short in the Round of 64 against Kaden Armstrong of Broken Arrow.

The tournament continues with the round of 16 and quarterfinals on Tuesday.

 

Oklahoma Golf Association

State Amateur Championship

Cedar Ridge Country Club

(match results next to the winner)

Rd of 64

Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa 3 & 2 vs James Peachey, Tulsa

Carson Griggs, Sand Springs 5 & 3 vs Benjamin Robbins, Guthrie

Mesa Falleur, Muskogee 2 & 1 vs Kyle Peterson, Bixby

JR Hurley, Norman 1 up vs Lane Whitsell, Edmond

Dustin Hasley, Yukon 19 holes vs Brian Birchell, Oklahoma City

Trent Lutze, Edmond vs Harley Abrams, Tulsa 2 & 1

Luke Morgan, Guthrie vs Dylan Teeter, Bixby 5 & 4

Kyle Hudelson, Edmond vs Craig Sanders, Edmond 3 & 1

Bryson Terry, Poteau vs William McDonald, Oklahoma City 2 & 1

Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow vs Garrett Thomas, Edmond 1 up

Benjamin Stoller, Owasso vs Matthew Smith, Oklahoma City 2 & 1

Jake Bay, Shattuck 3 & 2 vs Rhett Hughes, Edmond

Tyler Hunt, Tulsa 2 & 1 vs Charlie Crouse, Edmond

Dalton Daniel, Newcastle 5 & 3 vs Nathan Womack, Elk City

Bosten Benn, Edmond vs Peter Vitali, Oklahoma City 5 & 4

Charlie Jackson, Norman vs Austin Hannah, Tulsa 2 & 1

Shayne Patel, Edmond 1 up vs Michael Hughett, Owasso

James Roller, Jenks vs Delbert Brooks, Tulsa 1 up

Caleb Price, Edmond 3 & 2 vs Carlos Gomez, Tulsa

Colby Cox, Muskogee vs Kaden Armstrong, Broken Arrow 1 up

Ryan Roberts, Edmond vs Kevin Clarke, Edmond 1 up

Lane Wallace, Yukon 6 & 5 vs Jack Gero, Tulsa

Blake Blaser, Edmond 5 & 4 vs Justin Hoppock, Edmond

Jared Strathe, Owasso vs Dominic Stevens, Crescent 4 & 2

Jeremy Tandoy, Broken Arrow vs Tres Hill, Elk City 4 & 3

Josiah Crews, Ninnekah 2 & 1 vs Michael Nichols, Del City

Tyler Gordon, Ralston vs Keith Morris, Yukon 8 & 6

Luke Phillips, Edmond 4 & 3 vs Drew Mabrey, Tulsa

Zane Heusel, Edmond 1 up vs Bill Lowry, Tulsa

Rob Laird, Broken Arrow 1 up vs Brady Liles, Oklahoma City

Brayden Strickland, Broken Arrow 6 & 4 vs Brodey Claborn, Bethany

Rd of 32

Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa vs Carson Griggs, Sand Springs 5 & 3

Mesa Falleur, Muskogee 5 & 4 vs JR Hurley, Norman

Dustin Hasley, Yukon vs Harley Abrams, Tulsa 6 & 5

Dylan Teeter, Bixby 6 & 5 vs Craig Sanders, Edmond

Mike Hearne, Yukon 4 & 3 vs William McDonald, Oklahoma City

Garrett Thomas, Edmond vs Matthew Smith, Oklahoma City 5 & 3

Jake Bay, Shattuck 6 & 4 vs Tyler Hunt, Tulsa

Dalton Daniel, Newcastle 2 & 1 vs Peter Vitali, Oklahoma City

Austin Hannah, Tulsa 1 up vs Shayne Patel, Edmond

Delbert Brooks, Tulsa vs Caleb Price, Edmond 2 & 1

Kaden Armstrong, Broken Arrow 4 & 2 vs Kevin Clarke, Edmond

Lane Wallace, Yukon vs Blake Blaser, Edmond 1 up

Dominic Stevens, Crescent vs Tres Hill, Elk City 5 & 3

Josiah Crews, Ninnekah 3 & 2 vs Keith Morris, Yukon

Luke Phillips, Edmond 4 & 3 vs Zane Heusel, Edmond

Rob Laird, Broken Arrow 1 up vs Brayden Strickland, Broken Arrow

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you