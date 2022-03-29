Muskogee bounced back from an early deficit and won its third straight game Tuesday, defeating Catoosa 3-1 at Catoosa.
Valente Espinosa leveled the game in the first half on a through ball from Daniel Nava from 25 yards out. It was the freshman’s fourth goal of the season.
Andrew Hitt made it 2-1 off a header off a corner kick, which is where it stood at the half.
Chris De La Garza scored from 30 yards out in the second half. Myles Few had five saves in goal.
The Roughers (3-2) open District 6A-4 play on Friday at home against Ponca City.
“We’re on a three-game winning streak, the guys are confident, they’re competing, which is exciting,” said MHS coach Diego Zavala. “We’re trying to live in the moment and be humble, and we know Friday’s going to be a fight and we’ll get ready and be the best version of ourselves.”
