It’s got the natural environment of any home opener, but one that in pure terms has no comparison here since 1939.
The inaugural game at Rougher Village on Friday will bring that — a first game at some new home digs.
Muskogee head coach Travis Hill has no notes from Indian Bowl’s opening in 1939 but a homecoming distraction is as good as any to focus for comparison.
“There’s going to be a lot going on that we don’t need to worry about,” he said. “It’s a huge concern and we’ve talked about it, the coaches have talked about it, and we’ll continue to talk about it with the kids. We’re here to play a football game. Let’s make it a special moment for us, cut out the nonsense and make it about a football team trying to win a football game.”
The last game at Indian Bowl might have provided a similar atmosphere in terms of emotion. In that one, the Roughers were upended by Ponca City and finished 2-8.
This group is halfway to that win total in just one effort, thanks to a 28-26 road win at Enid last week. In it, several players stood out — the play of Jayden Bell, especially in the secondary where he had a game-deciding interception, among other plays.
“If we don’t have Bell on defense Friday we don’t win that game,” Hill said.
Another two-way performer shining was Brandon Tolbert, who zig-zagged his way through multiple tackle opportunities on the way to a 33-yard touchdown with 8:40 to go what proved to be the game-winning touchdown and played solid defensively at linebacker.
Jase Garrett played the entire second half at both left guard and defensive tackle, replacing Vernon Pepiakitah. Hill didn’t want to elaborate on the change other than to note it didn’t have anything to do with Pepiakitah’s injury that made him miss half of last season, but noted Garrett “really picked up the pace” in his opportunity in the second half.
Another lineman who Hill said showed himself to be significant going forward was O’Shea Stevenson on offense.
DeShawn Smith at linebacker, despite a couple of personal foul penalties, “made major strides” at that position over last year, Hill said. And the kicking game, especially in terms of kick coverage, was better, but had some alignment issues Hill called “coachable.”
Those were some standouts. There were others who had their moments too.
Now, Hill is looking for an increase in all areas Friday against a Putnam City squad that was blown out, 52-17, by Bishop McGuinness after trailing 42-10 at the half last week, and gave up almost 500 yards.
“The biggest improvement you look for is between game one and game two, after you’ve seen ammo flying at you the first time,” he said. “I think for the most part we handled it better (than Enid did) but at the same time we know a lot of improvement can take place.”
The strength of the Pirates’ defense is in the front end. Taje McCoy (6-3, 245) is a strongside defensive end who has offers from Arkansas State, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State.
“They have three there who I’d say are extremely good,” Hill said. “If you can handle them, then the linebackers and secondary are a little suspect. If we can get through their interior line we should have a lot of success.”
Putnam City is in the other 6AII district with rival Putnam City North, Deer Creek, Choctaw, Lawton, Ponca City, Northwest Classen and Capitol Hill and is picked about the middle of the pack by most who offer those prognostications.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
