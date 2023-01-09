After a month of so of road games and tournaments, Muskogee’s first home game — and debut of the basketball arena at Rougher Village, is about here.
Muskogee will host Broken Arrow on Friday at Rougher Village.
The varsity games of 6:30 p.m. (girls) and 8 p.m. (boys) will headline four games, both preceded by JV girls and JV boys at 4 and 5 p.m., respectively.
Reserved tickets are $10, general admission are $7. Seniors and student tickets are $5. All tickets are cash-only purchases the day of the event.
Students in the eighth grade or under must be accompanied by an adult.
A Rougher Spirit Store will be open from 4-9 p.m.
All parking previously closed due to construction will be open.
