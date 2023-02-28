They were both first-year coaches with uphill climbs.
Both scaled part of that hill, but as Muskogee’s Bryan Bunch and Lou Dawkins indicated, the peak is still a ways away.
Bunch went to work on shorter notice.
Hired to replace Jeremy Ford in an interim capacity just weeks prior to the start of the season due to health concerns, Bunch’s squad struggled early but showed some progress in what was a 7-16 season, going 4-4 over an eight-game stretch just prior to the start of the postseason.
Much of that run came after seedings were set for postseason assignments and the Lady Roughers were one and done with a loss at Norman last week.
“We started clicking in some ways there at the end of the year and showed the progress of not only going out and competing but showing we deserved to be in some of those positions we put ourselves in,” said Bunch.
Most consistent all year was the offensive production from All-Phoenix returnee Bianca McVay. Often times there was no second punch, but in the stretch they got that from Jakayla Swanson.
That was good news. The bad news? Both graduate.
“We’ll be starting over in a lot of aspects without those two,” he said. “I would love to have them another year. They’ve been great student-athletes, both on and off the court.”
Malaysia Burton, who had spurts of showing potential, and Aniyah Thomas will be looked to by Bunch to step into those roles.
They’ll be helped, he said, by a full offseason of his hands on the steering wheel of the program.
“We started in a lot of ways from scratch with my defensive philosophy and expectations, and we picked that up faster than we did some things on the offensive side,” he said. “We didn’t get to the level defensively that I wanted, but we’ll be starting at a higher level this offseason with what we were able to do this year.
“Offensively especially with our two seniors leaving we’ll be catching up again with people filling those roles. I’ll be stressing patience, making the extra pass, playing the passing lanes, but just getting back to basics.”
This was the first year a freshman team had been added and he sees some at that level who could be a factor on varsity next season.
•••
Dawkins gets everyone back next season from a 4-19 year, including a player lost at midseason with a broken hand that greatly impacted the team in his absence — post Dion Wilkerson.
“Losing him had a serious impact on us,” Dawkins said. “He had numerous post moves, he could step out and hit the 15-foot elbow jump shot as well and was our rebounding strength. Without him our guards had to crash the glass and that was something they weren’t used to.”
Javian Webber emerged as a good shooting guard and the team’s top scorer.
Dawkins’ off-season plans include organizing a Muskogee-based AAU program that will need to include players from surrounding areas. He mentioned Broken Arrow and Tahlequah as such.
“We need a high-level summer program. It is a 365-day job to compete against the top 6A schools. These guys need to keep on playing and that’s something I have to get across to the returning players and their parents, to get to that level of being a player capable of playing college ball they need to keep playing. For the most part our guys stop playing and we won’t see them until next fall. You don’t earn scholarships if you don’t keep playing.”
He also has a plan to keep the gyms open at both the high school and middle school.
I’ve got names and numbers of all my players from the sixth grade up and we’re going to make ourselves available keeping gyms open, and in the summer going beyond Summer Pride to pylometrics, skill development, speed ropes and other types of training.
He also wants some exposure for the kids to college practices, to “be in that environment and understand the work level it requires.”
Dawkins is also working on what he called a “basketball border battle” involving schools from Kansas, Dallas and Louisiana in addition to some Tulsa schools, scheduled for Dec. 28-30 at Rougher Village. Since Muskogee left the Bedouin Shrine Classic in 2018 — the tournament now no longer exists, the Roughers have been short of home games outside of conference play. This would be a remedy for that.
