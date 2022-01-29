It was long overdue, and much needed.
After a seemingly endless spell of letting fourth quarters get away, some closer calls than others, Muskogee took one by the throat here Friday night and ended a five-game losing skid with a 61-52 victory over the Union Redhawks at Ron Milam Gymnasium.
Much of the heavy lifting was done in the third quarter, where the Roughers erased a 10-point halftime deficit to go up one, 42-41, heading to the fourth. Javaunte Campbell’s free throws with 0.7 left gave the Roughers, now 3-7, their first lead since J’Lyon Larkpor’s 3 ended the first quarter up with the hosts up 19-18.
Campbell, who sat about three minutes in the second after picking up his second foul and watched as Union cranked up a 10-0 run in a 19-8 quarter, scored on a pull-up and was 4-of-4 from the line in the fourth. He also had a big assist late. Dribbling out some time late, he cut to the basket and dished to Braylin Reed, whose layup made it a 58-52 lead with 1:05 to play.
“He made the open play for a teammate,” said Reed.
Campbell finished with a game-high 30 points. He had 14 in the first quarter alone.
“The last three days we’ve been working plays off the clock on one-play possessions. Making sure every play counts and to go hard every play,” said Campbell. “We’re tired of losing those close games.”
Hearing of those remarks, Roughers coach Lynwood Wade thinks his team got the message.
“If he mentioned it, that just shows so much growth, that they’re locked in on practice. And it showed out there today,” Wade said.
The bench had a part of it too. In addition to Larkpor early, Dion Wilkerson hit two baskets midway through the fourth in a three-minute spell, one a 3 off the right wing for a 54-47 advantage.
Campbell picked up his second foul with 6:15 to go in the second quarter and sat for about three minutes. Union;s 10-0 run included two slams by 6-8 junior Trent Pierce
Bryce Duncan’s’ basket with 4:52 until halftime ended the run. Union also benefitted from an 8-of-10 quarter at the free-throw line.
The Roughers had six turnovers in the period. Campbell’s only basket of the second quarter came off his own steal with under a minute to go in what would end as a 37-27 deficit heading to the locker room.
D’Andre Titsworth had three free throws and five points in the fourth. He finished with 7 points, all in the second half.
Pierce led Union with 15 points. The Redhawks left at 8-8. Not the top 5 opponent that over four games, beat Muskogee by an average of four points with two overtime games.
But Campbell says it’s a huge mental lift, nonetheless.
“We feel good,” he said. “We’re ready to go get it.”
They’ll go to Sapulpa on Saturday.
Girls: Union 38, Muskogee 28
Jakayla Swanson had 10 first-quarter points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field, including a coast-to-coast layup off a steal for a 9-4 lead at one point.
But Union would put the clamps on Swanson, go heavy on the glass, and Muskogee (1-8) hurt itself at the free-throw line in what was largely a competitive ball game.
The Redhawks used a 11-2 run ending on TK Pitts’ steal and layup with 1:28 to go in the quarter, leading to a Muskogee timeout. The Lady Roughers (1-8) would close the quarter with the final three points.
They were 6-of-8 in the opening quarter and 6-of-26 the remainder of the game.
Bianca McVay’s 3 and a layup by Malaysia Burton were the only points in the second. Swanson was held scoreless on two shots while being defended by 6-foot-1 senior TK Pitts. A missed 3 by McVay at the buzzer left it at 21-19 Union.
The major issues for MHS were free-throw shooting (1-of-8 at the half) and an 18-5 deficit in rebounds against the taller Redhawks. That free-throw trend would continue into the second half.
Swanson connected on one of her two and the Roughers were in all 2 of 12. Rebounding was a 9-4 edge in favor of Union in the third and 34-15 in all.
“We struggled at the line. We’ve got to make those,” said MHS coach Jeremy Ford.
Union (12-3) would go up 10 in the third. Muskogee would score five unanswered to start the fourth, cutting it to 33-28, but would not score in the final 4:38.
Pitts led Union with a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds). Swanson would lead all scorers with 13. Burton finished with 8.
“Jakayla came out of the gate with a good game, just being aggressive and tracking the basket,” Ford said. “I thought she had a solid night.”
Both Muskogee squads are at Sapulpa on Saturday (girls at 4, boys at 5:30 p.m.)
