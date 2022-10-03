It doesn’t get any easier for Muskogee this week — in the focus department.
Coming off a 61-0 homecoming win over a Putnam City West team that entered the game a respectable 2-2, this next opponent is much further down the comparative scales.
It is entirely likely the Grant Generals’ best shots at winning games in 2022 came in their first two games — 20-0 to Northwest Classen and 14-7 to Capitol Hill. At 3-7 last year, Grant received forfeit wins against Capitol Hill and Western Heights with the only on-field win being 37-6 over Northwest Classen.
They beat Capitol Hill and NW Classen in 2020.
Diminishing results in the early going this season show the last three outcomes have had a combined score of 220-7. OKC Southeast won 80-7, Stillwater 85-0 and last week, Bartlesville led 49-0 at the half and unloaded the bench to cruise to a 55-0 win, the biggest margin of victory in Bruins’ history.
For Grant, it’s been that kind of run for a while.
At the outset of this century, with the exception of a 4-6 mark in 2003, they won no more than one win in any season through 2013, then from 2014 to 2019 they were granted independent status from the OSSAA and played a mix of OKCPS schools, lower enrollment schools and home schools — and even at that, had just two seasons of more than three wins, going 5-4 in 2018 and 7-3 in 2019.
Way back in 1998, Grant had a year to remember, going 7-5 and losing in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs.
So it’s kind of hard for Travis Hill and the Muskogee coaching staff to convince their kids they have a ballgame on their hands Friday. Because they won’t in the competitive sense, in what will be the first meeting between the schools.
“We can’t lie to the kids, and they’re no dummies,” Hill said. “This week will be about us. We as coaches are going to try to push the limit on the practice field, but that’s hard for us too because we’re no dummies either.
“I’m not even as motivated on Mondays as I have been. But hopefully because we’re not dummies, we’re all able to shift gears and say ‘give us everything you got starting today.’”
Indeed practice will likely be the best competition they’ll have this week, and the objective is still to continue to get better. The Roughers are tied at the top of the district with fellow unbeaten Stillwater, and that game isn’t until week 10.
They’ll need a lot of polish before then, and of course, to keep piling up wins.
“We can look at a few things Tahlequah does and sprinkle that in this week,” said Hill of next week’s home opponent.
After Tahlequah is a road game at Tulsa Washington that looms as a game that could all but seal a first-round playoff bye. Then its Bartlesville and Stillwater, both at home.
So while some game-planning for Tahlequah may be in the mix this week, Hill hopes the focus doesn’t get past each practice.
While the Roughers will go deep into their depth chart — and likely very quickly — on Friday, they’ll also be looking at some combinations on both lines that are aimed at developing first-line help as the season progresses. One in particular who Hill said will see mroe reps on both sides is Kaleb Huston.
“Big kid who came out last year in his first year playing, and he couldn’t run out of a sack and you can quote me on that,” Hill said. “But this year he’s shown flashes of being a very good football player. He’s coachable, he’s doing the best he can, he’s rotated at nose guard and also on the offensive line and especially during practice reps. He’ll get more plays this week and a chance for better evaluation in game situations.”
Raysean Ellis will handle Anthony Watson’s offensive load, mostly at tight end, and DeShawn Smith will also see some of Watson’s reps, Hill said.
“There’s a lot more who will get their shot Friday,” Hill said. “The challenge will be to manipulate it without being sloppy. We’ve got to keep it simple for the guys with little experience when they rotate in.”
Hill was asked how he’d view things from the shoes of the Grant staff. The school has 1,437 kids. 29th overall, in the 2022-23 average daily membership numbers the OSSAA posted. That’s 134 more than Muskogee, which at 1,303 has only two schools between them and the top of 5A, one being Tulsa Washington and the other being Midwest City — which is 5A but leaped Tahlequah in the numbers that were used last year to reclassify teams. Tahlequah, which absorbed Sequoyah High transfers due to the latter shutting down athletics in the 2020-21 pandemic year, is four slots into 5A, meaning their stay in 6A will be this two-year cycle.
“I think as (Oklahoma City Public Schools) go, you’d think an option would to consolidate programs, but doing that to Grant and Capitol Hill would push them way up into 6AI so that really wouldn’t help either,” he said.
“What is, is not working for them. They can’t compete. It’s tough. About the only thing you can do is plug along and look for where you can find 4-5 kids who can really play and try to win a couple of games.”
