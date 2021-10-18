After a 49-32 loss to Choctaw, it’s on to step two of a three-game gauntlet for Muskogee, whose playoff hopes hang by a thread.
The good news? It gets a little easier in another week.
No. 1 Bixby will entertain the Roughers for their Senior Night on Friday. The Spartans have won 43 consecutive games and are on course to break Wagoner’s consecutive wins record of 48 games the same day they’d win their seventh 6AII title in eight tries.
So far, no one in Class 6AII has come closer to the Spartans than Stillwater, losing by 28. Bartlesville and Putnam West, the worst two teams in 6II-2, lost by 71 and 75 points. Choctaw, just two weeks ago, fell 70-7.
Sand Springs? 58-14.
Jenks, the top-ranked team in the 6A-1 poll? A 23-15 outcome.
Rougher head coach Travis Hill’s objective this week, starting with film review with his team on Sunday, is to get minds away from the body of work.
“Sometimes you get this huge picture and can’t overcome it, but if you look at the individual matchups, it makes it more doable,” he said. “Bixby has a couple of really special players and a special team, but if you look at a lot of individuals at various positions, they’re kids just like ours. They’re program kids who have worked their tails off in a culture longer to get where they are at.
“So when you break it down on film and watch some of those individual matchups, you see some opportunities where you can have some success, whether on the scoreboard or individually or in certain aspects within the game.”
Then there are those who have a decisive advantage over you.
Running back Braylin Presley has 667 yards on 63 carries and 513 yards in receiving on 41 catches with five touchdowns. He’ll play at Oklahoma State next year, joining his older brother Brennan who, like him, has been a thorn in Muskogee’s side.
In 2019, Brennan had 145 yards on 8 catches. Braylin ran for two touchdowns and had a 44-yard touchdown reception in a 63-21 win that decided the top spot in the district. The teams didn’t meet a year ago, the first of three COVID-19 knockouts for the Roughers.
Wide receiver Luke Hasz is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver and Oklahoma commit with speed, and behind Presley coming out of the backfield has the second-most receptions on the team with 21, for 285 yards. While the yardage may not seem like much, bear in mind 17 different receivers have caught passes for the Spartans with the majority of those coming from Christian Burke (121-of-173, 1,735 yards, 22 touchdowns).
Another of those 17 is Dylan Hasz, Luke’s brother, who is one of two Spartans who go both ways. He plays at free safety.
Zach Blankenship had 91 yards off the bench running. He may well see action Friday having 228 yards on 37 carries.
Muskogee’s undersized defensive unit had a tough time containing Choctaw’s run game, especially La’Trell Ray with 207 yards.
Trenches-wise, the offense had its issues physically as well. The Roughers will be without two offensive linemen due to injury last week. Brayden Henry, a sophomore, and senior Keishawn Lee join sophomore Vernon Pepiakitah (knee) on the sidelines. It will stretch the available resources since senior Devin Whitfield and sophomore Teyon Brewer will have to be relied on more both ways.
“Our defense against their offense — the nice thing, ain’t nobody else tackled Presley,” Hill said. “We’ve got some concepts on how to deny him as a receiver, which if he gets the ball there, you have that same guy who isn’t being stopped. The (Luke) Hasz kid, I don’t know what his speed numbers are but he gets downfield faster than any of them and he also blocks well.
“Defensively, they are so much better than they’ve been and that’s coming off a more aggressive approach. They’ll play a lot of man and tell you we’ll give you the quick game but if you go deep, your quarterback’s going to pay a price. They’ll bring any of seven.”
So the task again is looking within it all and finding single battles they can grab an edge in. The process of finding the people to do it will go through Monday’s JV game and into the next couple of practices.
One thing is for certain — this will be the last practice week with a focus toward Bixby. The Spartans will move up to 6AI next year.
Will Hill miss them?
“Naah,” he said.
But then, Muskogee has competed against them over the years about as well as anyone. In 2015, the Roughers were an extra point from an upset, but the kick was blocked, and Bixby won in overtime. In 2016, the Roughers took control of their only district title in 6AII-2 by winning in the final minute at Indian Bowl.
“A huge side of every coach wants to play the very best programs,” Hill said. “Two sides of that though — one, it’s been a real hard row to hoe for a lot of people. They’ve won six of the seven state titles since 6A divided.
“So let’s not kid ourselves, them moving up opens up that door to 4-5 teams for sure to win this with them gone. If I’m going to pick a fight and they’re among four or five in the room, I’m probably going to pick someone else.”
