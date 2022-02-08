The Muskogee Roughers had yet another close game get away from them Tuesday night as the east side’s top -ranked 6A team, the Booker T. Washington Hornets used the free-throw line to avoid an upset, beating the Roughers 80-77 in overtime at Ron D. Milam Gymnasium.
The game was tied nine times through the first 17 minutes until the Hornets used a 6-0 run midway through the third quarter to open up a 39-32 lead. But Muskogee roared back outscoring the Hornets 17-2 over the five-and-a-half minutes to grab the widest lead of the night by either team at 49-41 with 5:38 to play.
The eight-point lead held for the next two minutes until Washington cut the lead to 54-50 with 3:58 left as the Roughers desperately held off the Hornets until Washington went on top 58-57 with two minutes left. With the score tied at 62, the Hornets’ Kam Parker hit a pair of charities with 16.9 seconds left. The Roughers worked the ball down and Sam Hiner connected from the baseline with six seconds left to send the game to overtime.
The game was tied three times in OT, the last being 73-all with :56 left. But with 44 seconds left in a crowded throw-in in front of the Rougher bench, Javontae “Soup” Campbell tried to get out of a double-team and stepped out of bounds. From that point on the Roughers had to start fouling to get the ball back and Aaron Potter and Parker combined to hit seven free throws to put the game away.
Both teams were excellent from the free-throw line as the Roughers hit 22-of-29 while the Hornets had more opportunities going 37-of-42 on the night including 24-of-26 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Campbell led all scorers with 33 points while Potter had 31 for the Hornets including 19-of-21 from the charity line.
When the two teams met in mid-December the Hornets won by 25 points so to get so close to a big upset but stumble in the end was disheartening for coach Lynwood Wade.
“I’m so proud of the coaching staff and the players. The guys listened, they executed the plays. But we missed a couple of free throws and had some turnovers at the end although we made up for the turnovers with our defense,” he said.
Besides Campbell, Braylin Reed had 11 for the Roughers (4-9) and Keondre Johns had 10 while Parker added 24 for the Hornets (17-1) to go along with Potter.
Girls: BTW 62, Muskogee 41
In December the Lady Roughers lost to Washington by nearly 40 points so they too made up a lot of ground. They hung tough with the Lady Hornets through the first two quarters, trailing by just seven at the break.
But Washington scored the first six points out of the gate in the third quarter and never looked back as they built the lead to 20 near the end of the third quarter and maintained it the rest of the game.
Jakayla Swanson led Muskogee (2-10) with 15 points and Bianca McVay added 12 while the duo of Marcayla Johnson (18 points) and Aunisty Smith (17 points paced the Washington (9-9).
The Roughers’ next scheduled action is Thursday at Sand Springs.
