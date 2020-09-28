The chaos that has been 2020 struck Muskogee last week as the Roughers joined the growing number of teams that found Friday Night Lights turned out.
Early in the week, Putnam City Schools informed Muskogee officials that due to their protocol for being able to play sports, the county numbers needed to be less than 25 cases per 100,000 people or higher. On Monday, Muskogee County was in that category at Orange Level 2. Both agreed to wait until noon Friday to see if the numbers would drop.
They did, but Putnam City’s went up.
Shortly before noon, the game was called off, for now.
Meanwhile, though, Putnam City and Putnam City North both played their games.
The decision as it applied to them was to set into motion the cancellation of the next two weeks of games.
Everyone seems to be handling it differently, and athletic director Jason Parker said that makes for guidelines rife with pitfalls.
“I don't think we can allow the schools to make their own rules, then be their own judge and jury as to how they apply,” Parker said. “At some point, you have to have an arbiter.”
All Parker said he knew was what Putnam City officials told him about their travel guidelines.
“At no point did they let us see the full set of guidelines and I’m not saying they weren’t acting in good faith, the coach or AD or even the superintendent,” Parker said. “But if it was different for a home game, we would have offered for us to travel. And obviously it was different.”
MHS head coach Rafe Watkins said had there not been assurances when the situation first surfaced that Putnam City West would make up the game, he had a substitute game lined up against Del City, who also had a cancellation.
Committing to that game, however, would have prohibited any possibility of making up the PC West game because it would have added an 11th regular season game, which is forbidden.
“The main thing is we wanted to have the game to count for the playoffs,” Watkins said. “Had that not been possible, we just wanted games.”
They’ll soon get that, at a rate that’s more than they’d prefer.
The Roughers (0-3) will head to Sand Springs this week. They’ll follow that with a home tilt with Bartlesville on Oct. 9, which would then become the first of three games in six days with PC West here on Oct. 12 and the annual Thursday statewide insertion coming with a road game at Choctaw on Oct. 15.
“It’s definitely not ideal, but everyone is facing similar situations,” Watkins said.
A Sunday before a Thursday game is usually a practice day, but in this case, it will be a walkthrough for the PC West game that Monday. Then, the Roughers will have two days to prepare for the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last fall, and with a two-hour road trip tacked on to it.
Watkins said there’s little room to adjust, but they wouldn’t at this point anyway. Injuries in key positions have brought about lineup insertions of youngsters learning new spots.
“At this point we’re focusing on fundamentals with those kids, so there’s not going to be lavish game plan,” he said. “The good news is we’ll have a week with Bartlesville and we’ve done all the preparation on PC West.”
When asked about a possible pushback of the Choctaw game to Friday or Saturday, Watkins, somewhat caught by surprise of the possibility, liked the idea and said they would attempt to reach out regarding that in the next day or so.
“That is fall break so there may be some flexibility there,” he said.
One irony in all this is that had Coweta not had to request a venue change due to stadium and field damage in the final non-district week, the Roughers would still be waiting for a home opener.
“It’s been crazy,” Watkins said. “In so many ways, this feels like week 10. It wears on you.”
Now for what’s first.
Sand Springs comes in at 3-1 with a non-district loss to Bishop Kelley. The Sandites, under former Muskogee defensive coordinator Bobby Klinck, opened district by beating Ponca City 35-10 last week. Klinck coached here under Josh Blankenship in 2011.
In four games, quarterback J.T. Pennington has thrown for 1,009 yards and six TDs. He has just one interception.
Last year he had 105 yards passing as the Roughers rolled, 54-6.
“We got on them pretty good but we could tell he was a good quarterback,” Watkins said. “All his receivers are new and Bobby has them excited and playing well together on both sides of the ball.”
Watkins said the week of fundamental instruction has his team in a better mode than they were in the loss to Coweta.
“We had a great week of practice which makes you even more disappointed we didn’t get to play,” he said. “That’s what we need now. We’ve got three games that we feel confident that if we play up to expectation, we feel are winnable games before we get into the toughest part of our schedule.”
On defense, the strength is up front. Landon Hendricks has 35 tackles and 10 for lost yardage, tops in that category. Sango Whitehorn has 8.5 tackles for lost yardage and a team leading 41 tackles. Seven of Landon Webster’s 18 tackles are for a loss.
Trailing the front, linebacker Drake Fain has 38 tackles, nine for lost yardage. Hendricks and Whitehorn have three sacks each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.