It hasn’t been easy.
From the high-octane, high up-tempo season opener against Greenwood, Muskogee’s defense has been under consistent attack.
Seven with starting experience, call it that if you will from a shortened COVID-19 season tainted with injuries, and a new coordinator in Steve Craver, were anticipating an uptick in fortunes.
Then, a starting linebacker in Hunter Hess was lost for the season due to a torn ACL.
Add to that losing Isaiah Givens in the early going due to concussion issues.
There’s been the short-term injury here and there, and in the end, only one senior, Devin Whitfield, has gone the distance, even having to fill in on the offensive front due to injuries there.
Keep in mind that those “experienced” returning starters from last year were mostly sophomores.
The victories have been small, but there, in between five games of allowing 48 or more points, including that 63 in the opener. One was when the Roughers rebounded from that opener to allow just 21 points in a loss to Bentonville West in week two. They’ve undercut that twice since, against Putnam West and Bartlesville.
Twice, though, 49 points were allowed by the half.
It all amounts to 415 yards per game allowed.
“You want them to develop,” said Craver, reflecting on what has been. “But getting them thrown into the fire and having to fast forward some of that experience, it’s just so hard to correct when those guys making mistakes are 14-15 years old and playing at a speed you’ve never seen before. That was evident in that very first game.
“And yet, I think we’ve seen some victories here and there. The game has slowed down for some of them. I’m not happy with what the scoreboard tells us, but I’m proud of the guys who have been thrust into those spots and given some consistent play.”
Whitfield has had 34 tackles and five for lost yardage up front. Linebacker DeShawn Smith leads in tackles with 46. Deyon Bowler has had his moments as an undersized member of the secondary. Ditto for Ronald Warren, a linebacker, and Jarin Riggs-Brown at safety.
Smith and Warren are juniors, Bowler and Riggs-Brown sophomores.
Those are some, and they’ll be around for a while longer.
Craver has been in this spot as a player and coach. His sophomore year was spent at a school in East Texas as a quarterback for a team that was full of sophomores and went winless. He transferred to the Metroplex for the remainder of his high school career, but he kept an eye on his former teammates.
“The next year, they went to the playoffs and the following year they were a game away from state,” he said. “There were some growing pains there. And then when I was on the staff at Bartlesville we started 0-7, won our last three games and the light bulb came on for some of those kids, and they were parts of playoff teams over the next three years.”
In Muskogee’s two wins, Putnam West and Bartlesville were held under 285 yards.
“Winning that first game after no wins last year was good for everyone, and the second one was even better,” he said. “You’ve got to focus on the small victories and build on those, yet we know the work is far from being where it needs to be.”
So it’s about breaking it down into little pieces.
“You look at Greenwood and see how many plays they ran and you try to keep that tempo up in practice, but once bullets started firing that night I think the kids understood we needed to be in shape,” he said. “Playing like we’re playing now with the offense being able to sustain some drives and keep us off the field, I think the kids understand how important it is to get stops. I don’t worry too much at this point about yards and other things similar to that but rather getting the ball back for the offense. Getting stops and get off the field.
“When we can line up and actually make our calls and get our checks, I think that’s where we’re at our best and we’ve shown that.”
Craver is optimistic about what lies ahead with so many underclassmen.
“It’s still a maturity thing,” he said. “They’re starting to understand how important it is to be at practice and be fully invested every day. I thought we turned the page on that a couple weeks ago and I think we’ve had some good practices the past couple of weeks. You have to maintain that throughout the year.
“But then comes the off-season and there’s really no time off. You go back to the strength and preparation all leading up to the next season and maintain that. Every extra rep or workout you can get during that time is going to make you better.”
Craver is quick to remind his guys that there’s still two games on the schedule. There’s part three of a top-five gauntlet on Friday at No. 2 Tulsa Washington. Then there’s the finale at home against Ponca City, which like the Roughers, will be wrapping up the year with either losses this week or any one win for fourth-place Sand Springs against the two teams the Roughers have knocked off.
“I talked to the seniors this week in our defensive meeting and stressed we want to finish this for them the right way,” he said. “There’s life lessons to be learned when things don’t go your way. I tried to stress the fact that that’s the reason for the time we’re still putting in and there’s benefits that can be gained through it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.