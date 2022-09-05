Muskogee linebacker Deshawn Smith saw it as the special first for a final year, the 47-3 win over Putnam City that ushered in the Rougher Village Era.
Thinking about it, he said he has just one regret.
“I’d like to go back and play one more at Indian Bowl, just to get that bad blood off the place, he said. “We didn’t win a game there last year.”
Or the year before.
But ring in the new, and a fresh start that goes with it.
Friday represented the lowest scoring output allowed defensively for the Roughers since a 54-0 win over McAlester in 2017.
“I haven’t heard that yet but I’m pretty happy with it,” said Muskogee defensive coordinator Steve Craver. “We knew going in they weren’t a heavy run team. They were pretty much inside zone when they ran it and we did a good job stopping it.”
Some numbers Craver did duly note: Muskogee finished with six sacks — a long time coming in that category too.
“We’ve been close on sacks and just haven’t been able to finish,” Craver said. “It was exciting to see those numbers.”
One of those belonged to Smith, which was among 10 total tackles he had in being named Defensive Player of the Week by the coaching staff. Jeremy Collins had three, Vernon Pepiakitah and Landon Casey each had one.
Smith’s improvement, all sides agree, is in part due to a 20-pound add-on to his frame through weights and protein. He’s listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds.
“I still lift after practice, but even now the coaches keep giving me protein and are telling me eat this, eat that, and sometimes I eat until I can’t eat no more and they still say eat,” he said, laughing. “You get to that point and it’s like the only thing you want is out-to-eat food.”
He’s also a better communicator with teammates on the field and that comes from becoming confident in what you’re communicating in the first place.
Head coach Travis Hill described the first two challenges this season as more or less baby steps in the process of getting where he wants his team to go.
“We know as coaches that the most physical team wins and when you’re physical and disciplined, that makes it better,” Hill said. “It’s no secret we struggled against teams a year ago and couldn’t stop the run. (Putnam City) might not have beaten us last year but they probably would have got 150 yards on the ground.
“We’re not what I’d call a great defense yet. But we’re obviously better than we were.”
Shifting to Carl Albert on the road Friday, the level of test rises.
The Roughers will face the biggest challenge they’ve seen yet at running back in 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior Xavier Robinson, a guy with 4.5 speed who ran 31 times for 264 yards and four touchdowns, adding a two-point conversion that tied the game late in the third quarter. His inside tackle run for his fourth TD saw him break one clean tackle attempt.
“Carl Albert is traditionally a good run team and (Robinson) definitely carries that on,” said Craver. “There’s not going to be a lot of blitzing and extra stuff. We’ve got to get in their gaps, be disciplined with our eyes and gang-tackle. If we get two guys at the point of attack we can eliminate some of the things they do.”
Robinson’s role became more significant after senior quarterback Reed DeQuasie broke his collarbone in the first half of what became a 44-14 loss to Coweta in week zero. In his place last week, 6-2, 180-pound Kash Ferris shook off an early interception, but the Oklahoma State baseball commit as a pitcher doesn’t represent the run threat that DeQuasie did, Hill said.
“Before (DeQuasie) went down they had as good a quarterback-running back run game as I’ve seen in a long time,” said Hill. “It’s tough to measure this new kid but they’ve had a week to see what he can do best. He started slow but picked up the momentum.”
Back to Smith.
While he’s playing the weak side spot at linebacker, his continued high level play is important.
“(Robinson) will take it front door, side door, back door, so it’s going to be important for him to be there as he has been on the back side of what we do,” Hill said. “What he does, and those guys along side him — (Treyveon) Houston, (Brandon) Tolbert — have done well has to do with communication and attitude. They’re all business and that’s contagious to bring to other teammates.”
Smith wants to bring it all, starting with intensity, but not ending there. And he clearly communicates what he wants the path ahead to be.
“Every week, take it to the next level, add more to our package and we’ll be good,” he said. “We can’t get stuck at where we are. This is just the beginning.”
