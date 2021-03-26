Muskogee’s No. 1 doubles pair of Preston Callahan and Josh Garner emerged as champions of the Rougher Invitational tennis meet, rescheduled from prior to spring break to Friday on the boys side.
Callahan and Garner had a first-round bye then defeated Enid’s doubles pair 6-2, 6-4 to get to the finals where they beat Grant Hinkle and Max Fitzgerald of Broken Arrow 7-6 (4), 6-3.
It was their third tournament title this year in four outings.
In No. 1 singles, Kyran English lost to Shaurya Aggarwal of Tulsa Washington and after a bye beat Nathan Bates of Owasso 6-0, 6-4 to take fifth
In No. 2 singles, Luke Wilbourn lost to Sean Walsh of Broken Arrow 7-5, 6-2 and Luke Wyatt of Bixby 6-3, 6-2.
In No. 2 doubles, Asa Plumlee and Carter Lamont lost 6-0, 6-1 to Enid and then 6-1, 4-6, 10-5 to Bartlesville.
The girls compete Saturday.
