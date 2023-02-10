It was almost a story book ending for the Muskogee Lady Roughers as a team but in the end the Union Lady Redhawks staved off a furious fourth- quarter MHS rally to win 54-49 Friday night at Rougher Village.
And while Muskogee didn’t win as a team, one member of the team got a real nice prize in the end. More on that later.
After a close first-quarter plus, Union grabbed the lead for good at 12-11 with 6:48 to play in the first half. They gradually built that to a seven-point margin at intermission 23-17, and the Redhawk lead stayed single digits through the third quarter.
But Muskogee (6-14) battled foul trouble all night as Jakayla Swanson drew her second foul early in the second quarter followed by Bianca McVay drawing her third foul moments later. That kept the Rougher senior on the bench most of that quarter and then she was whistled for her fourth foul early in the third quarter which forced her to the bench again.
As the fourth quarter opened Union expanded its lead to 12 points with just over six minutes to play. But then Swanson took the team on her back sparking a 13-2 run that tied the game at 42-all with 2:53 to play.
Off the bench, sophomore Brooke Bettis played the hero for Union (5-15) as she rattled off five points in 40 seconds to open the lead back to five. Swanson answered with a free throw and a basket sandwiched around a Redhawk bucket to cut the deficit to four with 1:40 to play.
The teams traded baskets and it was still a four-point Union lead with less than a minute to play. But Redhawk free throws by Isabella McSwain and Jamiya Woodard stretched lead back to 54-47 and another bucket by Swanson, who led all scorers with 28 points, at the buzzer proved meaningless.
Swanson had 19 of the Roughers 24 second half points including 17 in the furth quarter run drawing praise from head coach Bryan Bunch.
“She is doing her best to will us to victory. She played her heart out and gave everything she had,” said Bunch. “We were tired at the end but we’ve got to learn to push through. We believe our defense dictates how we play as a team and we know if we can play tough defense we’ll have a chance to win every night.”
And that special prize? Well even though McVay didn’t have the kind of game she would have liked, she did win the honor of being named the basketball homecoming queen for this year between games.
Boys: Union 76, Muskogee 55
Union sophomore Miles Flemmons was a man on fire as he was 5-for-5 from the field in the first half helping spark the Redhawks to a 39-23 lead at the break. The 6-6 Flemmons teamed with 7-0 sophomore Eric Madrid to dominate the paint on defense and force the Roughers to shoot from the perimeter. Union’s quickness also prevented Muskogee from getting into their normally deadly transition game.
Union (11-9) outscored the Roughers 25-10 in the third quarter to blow the game open with a 64-33 lead. The Redhawks played reserves most of the final quarter which enabled the Roughers to close the gap as they turned the tables and outscored Union 22-10.
Javian Webber was the leading scorer for the Roughers with 17 points including five 3-pointers while Bryce Thornton had 13 points.
The usually high-powered Jamarian Ficklin was held in check by the Union inside game most of the night and struggled to get 10 points. Flemmons with 15 points was one of three Redhawks in double numbers.
The Roughers (4-16) will play their final home game of the regular season Tuesday night as they entertain Bartlesville on Senior Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.